Father’s Day may not have the same dining-out cachet that its maternal counterpart might have, but that does not mean that fathers aren’t equally deserving of something special for the day. Several area restaurants will have some hearty specials designed to show Dad the love and respect he deserves.

The Italian restaurant Little Venice, 208 N. Main St. in Sand Springs, will host “La Cena Del Babbo,” or “Dinner for Dad,” 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

Upon arrival, guests can sample bites of salmon marinated with herbs, followed by linguine with shrimp and calamari. The entree will be prime rib of beef served with Parmesan mashed potatoes. Dessert will be panna cotta with cherries. These dishes will be paired with such wines as Prosecco di Treviso, Chianti Di Banfi and Friulano di Bastianich.

Cost is $70 per person, and reservations are required. For reservations: 918-514-0134.

Doctor Kustom, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., in the Mother Road Market, typically is closed on Sunday. But for Father’s Day, the restaurant will host the “Best Brazilian BBQ Party” to celebrate the day.

Chef Alexandre Figueira will oversee a large wood-fired pit as he prepares an all-you-can-eat buffet of items including Toscana Brazilian Sausage, chicken and hickory-smoked bacon Cordon Bleu, Picanha steak, Espellete Pepper Picanha steak, marinated pork belly, and roasted leg of lamb with garlic and rosemary.

Live music will be supplied by Caleb Archer, and the younger set can amuse themselves with games of cornhole and miniature golf.

Cost is $80 per person, and advance tickets are required. To purchase: events.humanitix.com/doctor-kustom-fathers-day

Momo’s Chophouse, 7890 S. 106th St., is getting into the Father’s Day spirit with a special curated menu that will be available 4-9 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

Diners can chose as an appetizer either beef carpaccio or grilled Nuetske’s bacon, with a 14-oz. rib eye or a 14-oz. New York strip steak. The steaks come with one of seven sides, from fries or green beans to chipotle mac & cheese or sauteed wild mushrooms. Dessert is a beignet dusted with cinnamon-sugar and served with an almond creme anglaise.

Cost is $85 per person, and reservations are strongly encouraged. momoschophouse.com.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, will offer a special three-course Father’s Day weekend menu Friday through Monday, June 16-19. The restaurant will also be open extended hours Saturday and Sunday, opening at 2 p.m. Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

Choose from four surf & turf entrées as the centerpiece of the meal, including a 35-oz. Tomahawk Steak and Lobster Tail, ($140), or a 20-oz. bone-in rib eye steak with lobster tail ($109). Other choices start at $85, and all include a choice of salad and dessert. Reservations are strongly recommended. flemingssteakhouse.com

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., is offering an Italian take on “surf n’ turf” as a limited time special for Father’s Day. Diners can choose from either a 9-oz. filet or a 16-oz. rib eye, served with a portion of lobster-stuffed ravioli in a white wine cream sauce and topped with diced tomatoes, for $35.99. The special is available through Sunday, June 18.

Suggested accoutrements include the restaurant’s shrimp scampi as an appetizer, the “Chocolate Dream” brownie for dessert, and its take on the classic old fashioned cocktail, with bourbon, orange juice, amaretto and cherries. carrabbas.com

Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha Ave., in Broken Arrow, will be serving a new seasonal menu that includes such dishes as a mango-sangria pork tenderloin, blackened shrimp with Mexican street corn, and a filet mignon topped with a chimichurri sauce. The restaurant is also offering several new craft cocktails, including a wildflower martini and a fresh watermelon martini. bonefishgrill.com

While many dads consider themselves the master of the grill, Father’s Day is a time to let others slave over hot coals, which is the idea behind a new burger menu at Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., in the Tulsa Hills shopping center.

The chain is offering three burgers all augmented with bacon: the BBQ Bacon Burger, the Black & Bleu Burger with blue cheese crumbles, and the Pimento Cheese Burger, with pimento cheese and fried jalapeños. All burgers are $13.99 and come with a side of fries. metrodiner.com

The Tulsa location of The Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace in Jenks, will offer a three-course meal for Father’s Day, starting with a salad and followed by Endless Entrees, which include herb-crusted chicken, Memphis-style barbecue rubbed pork, teriyaki-marinated steak and more. Dessert will be a chocolate fondue. Cost is $52 per person. themeltingpot.com

Sip for a Cause

The restaurants of the Justin Thompson Restaurants group will be offering a special cocktail throughout the month of June in honor of National Alzheimer’s Awareness month.

The cocktail, called the Imeda and described as an “elevated vodka soda,” is a deep indigo blue when it is served; once lemon juice is added to the mix, the color changes to violet.

The cocktail’s name is a variation of the name Imelda, which can be used to mean everything from “powerful fighter” to “hope.” The name was chosen, according to a news release, because “it perfectly embodies the spirit of those who battle Alzheimer’s disease every day — a symbol of strength, unity and unwavering hope.”

Justin Thompson Restaurants will be donating $1 for every Imeda cocktail sold to the Alzheimer’s Association. In addition, the group’s Farrell Bakery will be offering a series of purple cookies through the month of June, with $1 from each of those sales also going to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Marshall Brewing unveils TulsaSound ale

In collaboration with the Tulsa Drillers, Marshall Brewing Co. will officially unveil a new beer, TulsaSound Blonde Ale, Thursday, June 22, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., as the team begins its 918 Weekend.

The company will offer a sneak preview of the beer beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Taproom at Marshall Brewing, 1742 E. Sixth St.

Each year, the Drillers take on an “alter ego” during its 918 Weekend, and this year’s new uniforms will pay homage to the “Tulsa Sound,” the unique, iconic music style that rose out of the Tulsa music scene in the 1960s and ‘70s and typified by such musicians as Leon Russell, J.J. Cale and more.

The Drillers will become the “TulsaSound” for the four games that will be played against Northwest Arkansas that weekend, and Marshall’s TulsaSound Blonde Ale will available at the Marshall Beer Cart in ONEOK Field during the weekend and throughout the remainder of the Drillers’ season.

TulsaSound Blonde Ale is an American ale that delivers a light body, faint hint of sweetness and a refreshingly clean finish.

“It’s always great to partner with the team over at Marshall Brewing to celebrate special happenings in DrillVille!,” said Drillers GM Mike Melega. “We cannot wait to introduce the new TulsaSound Blonde Ale to Drillers fans during 918 Weekend.”

“We have enjoyed a collaborative partnership with the Tulsa Drillers over the years,” said Wes Alexander, Marshall’s director of sales and marketing. “The TulsaSound Blonde Ale project is our most exciting collaboration to date, calling out elements of the past and present Tulsa music scene we so passionately love.”

TulsaSound Blonde Ale is the third co-branded beer that Marshall and the Drillers have partnered on. The first was the Driller Dunkel, which coincided with the opening of ONEOK Field; the second was the Marshall’s All-Star Wheat, created in advance of the 2012 Texas League All-Star Game.

Lowood Summer Solstice

Tickets go on sale 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, for the Summer Solstice Garden Party that Lowood Modern Woodfire will be hosting Thursday, June 22, at the restaurant, 817 E. Third St.

Executive chef Trevor Tack and his crew will be serving a meal with an Argentinean theme, featuring fire-roasted dishes such as herb-rubbed whole baby lamb, wagyu picanha, plancha broccoli and pearl onions, frijoles negros and blistered tomato “escabeche.” Accompanying wine pairings from Vine Connection Imports will be available.

Reservations are required. To purchase tickets: exploretock.com/lowoodtulsa

