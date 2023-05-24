Emo Nite

Put on your blackest eyeliner and Doc Marten boots. Emo Nite is on tour.

The alternative dance party was started by two friends (T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed) and brings together fans of all rock music, from ‘90s angst to 2000s emo to today. The Emo Night party is coming to Cain’s Ballroom on Saturday, May 27.

For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Streetwalker Tours ‘Art Alleys’

Discover some of the local artistic treasures that can be found only by making one’s way through the backstreets and alleys of Tulsa, as Streetwalker Tours will host “Tulsa Art Alleys,” a 90-minute guided tour taking place 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27.

The tour will begin at the Chapman Green, 605 S. Main St., and will cover about a mile’s worth of distance. It will focus on two areas of downtown that are little-seen by the public but are home to some of the city’s most distinctive public art.

Cost for the tour is $15 per person. To purchase: eventbrite.com.

‘Boots on the Boulevard,’ rodeo in Claremore

A “Boots on the Boulevard” event 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in downtown Claremore will kick off the 77th Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo weekend in Claremore. “Boots on the Boulevard” will feature food trucks, a mechanical bull, live entertainment by Jason Wood & The HWY 69’ers and street dancing. Miss Rodeo Oklahoma 2023 Allie Baker, Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Teen 2023 Emma Couch and Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Princess 2023 Dilynn Schafer will make guest appearances.

The rodeo begins Friday, May 26, and culminates Sunday, May 28. Rodeo events will be held at Stampede Park, 13601 E. 480 Road. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m. with pre-rodeo entertainment and mutton bustin’ starting at 7 p.m. and the rodeo starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Clem McSpadden Tub-Handle Classic Steer Roping competition will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in Stampede Park.

The rodeo will feature eight-time NFR Barrelman John Harrison. He was a 2022 Triple Crown winner, taking home honors for Comedy Act of the Year, Coors Man in the Can and Rodeo Clown of the Year.

More information about the weekend can be found at visitclaremore.com/rodeo.

The Aquadolls

If you are eager to get Memorial Day weekend started a couple of days early, with some femme punk perhaps, the Aquadolls are performing Wednesday, May 24, at the Vanguard.

The Aquadolls are headlining a North American Spring Fling Tour. The band has a new record — “Charmed” — on the way June 2.

For tickets, go to the vanguardtulsa.com.

Final days for ‘Rembrandt to Monet’

The major spring exhibition at the Philbrook Museum of Art, “Rembrandt to Monet: 500 Years of European Painting from the Joslyn Art Museum,” will close Sunday, May 28, so now is the time to make tracks to 2727 S. Rockford Road to see this collection of works by some of the world’s greatest artists.

In addition to the two mentioned in the title, the exhibit includes works by Titian, El Greco, Bouguereau, Renoir and many others. Timed entrance tickets must be purchased in advance.

Sunday will also be the final day that Antoinette Baking Co. will be operating its pop-up cafe at the museum, serving pastries, sandwiches and other light refreshments. The museum will also begin a new weekly food event, Food Truck Friday, 5-8 p.m., featuring local food trucks; this week, it will be the Dog House.

For more information: philbrook.org.