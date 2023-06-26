Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, named Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, as the top amusement park in the United States.

The ranking was determined utilizing traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period (May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023).

Dollywood and Universal’s Islands of Adventure ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

“We are thrilled to learn our park topped this year’s list of our country’s top theme parks and amusement parks,” Brad Thomas, president of the Silver Dollar City Company, said in a news release. “This award reaffirms our commitment to creating memories worth repeating for families. We can’t thank our guests enough for their kind reviews.”

Silver Dollar City is hosting its summer celebration through July 16, a new festival focused on summer fun in the Ozarks. The festival headlines Nik Wallenda, a 13-time Guinness World Record Holder, in his Zirkus show; a two-story Canopy Sky with over 1,000 colorful pennants; new street entertainment (including the Rainmaker); and larger-than-life trail stop attractions.

The summer also will include a summer nights celebration July 15 through 30 featuring extended hours and an end-of-the-night dance party with a fireworks finale.