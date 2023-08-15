The old Fire in the Hole roller coaster at Silver Dollar City is going away.

A new Fire in the Hole roller coaster is on the way.

Silver Dollar City today announced plans for a new $30 million Fire in the Hole indoor family roller coaster that will be the largest in the Midwest.

The old Fire in the Hole, which debuted in 1972, is in the midst of its final season.

Opening in spring of 2024, the new Fire in the Hole will be in the newly incorporated Fire District, already home to Station No. 3 firehouse and a collection of family-friendly attractions.

Ten months ago, the 1880s theme park revealed an additional $30 million investment in new guest experiences and improvements, hinting at further development over the next five years.

“Signifying our biggest investment in a single attraction, Fire in the Hole continues Silver Dollar City’s strategic, multi-phased growth plan offering families opportunities to play and stay together in the heart of the Ozarks,” Brad Thomas, president of the Silver Dollar City Company, said in a news release.

“Spurring the creation of the Fire District, the custom-designed Fire in the Hole makes history as the Heartland’s largest indoor coaster. As the District’s anchor attraction, it will be a favorite rite of passage for families where one generation introduces the next generation to this adventure and where the heroes of today spark the heroes of tomorrow.”

The new Fire in the Hole will feature a powered incline and gravity descent, including three drops and a quick splash-landing. In addition, a custom soundtrack with high-resolution onboard audio, show lighting effects and enhanced special effects (like using fiber optics to create a fast-burning fuse) will heighten the ride experience and bring the Fire in the Hole story to life, according to the news release.

Nearly a third-of-a-mile long, the new ride will be housed in a five-story, temperature-controlled building to ensure ridership regardless of weather.

True to Silver Dollar City’s roots, the new ride’s storyline is steeped in authentic regional heritage as the story is a fictional account of a real night in Ozark Mountain history when the mining town of Marmaros was burned to the ground by notorious vigilantes called the Baldknobbers, according to the news release.

Fire in the Hole depicts the day when Silver Dollar City citizens of all ages are pressed into service to save their town.

Known for pioneering innovation in the theme park industry, and a decade since they first teamed together on the award-winning Outlaw Run, Silver Dollar City is again partnering with Idaho-based Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC) to custom engineer and manufacture the new attraction.

“Like Silver Dollar City, Rocky Mountain Construction is committed to creating custom-built ride experiences that haven’t been done before,” Darren Torr, President of RMC, said. “We loved the challenge of engineering, fabricating, and installing the one-of-a-kind FIRE IN THE HOLE , creating a new ride experience while honoring a legendary coaster. It feels fondly familiar, yet it will be daringly different.”

To date, more than 25 million guests have experienced the original Fire in the Hole roller coaster.

Silver Dollar City announced it will offer a 2024 season pass pre-sale October 9-31. During the pre-sale, passes will be offered at the lowest prices of the season and include early line access to Fire in the Hole in the spring.

