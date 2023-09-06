Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Editor's Note: In recognition of Gathering Place turning 5 years old this week, we are reissuing stories that ran before and during its grand opening.

No one saw Gathering Place coming — not even George Kaiser.

But the businessman and philanthropist has long envisioned turning the Arkansas River waterfront into a gathering space for all Tulsans. He even put it down in writing nearly two decades ago.

“My emphasis is on creating attractive, outdoor gathering spots along the river.”

That sentence appears a ways down in a multipage list of goals Kaiser typed out in the early 2000s at the request of the then three-member board of directors of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

They were interested to know how Kaiser wanted them to spend the foundation’s money, just in case he wasn’t there to tell them.

“We were wanting to understand more about what George would like to see done if he got hit by a truck kind of deal,” said Phil Frohlich, one of the original three GKFF board members. “He also said it would be kind of neat if it would tie to Brookside.

“That was the first time I ever thought about the park. The problem is, it’s not that easy to do, to build a gathering spot along the river.”

Frohlich, founder of Prescott Group Capital Management LLC, started pulling out maps, looking for properties. Not to build a park, necessarily, but to begin the search for potential gathering spots along the river.

Serious discussions about building a park would not come until about 2009, after the foundation had spent $50 million to purchase three large properties near 31st Street and Riverside Drive. First came the Legacy Apartments, then the Blair Mansion and, finally, the Sundance Apartments.

Frohlich laughs when he recalls the sale of the historic mansion, a transaction he describes as the moment the park project — in its inchoate form — began to take off.

For generations, Tulsans traveling along Riverside Drive would look east and see the large, white Southern-style house fronted by a massive green lawn.

Now, just maybe, GKFF could buy the property.

“The week of the (2007) ice storm, that week we had a chance to sit down with Daniel Buford that owned the Blair Mansion property,” Frohlich said. “He was going to develop it, and he had an actual layout of the lots that he was going to develop.”

But there was a problem — no one had electricity. So Frohlich, who was staying at the downtown Hyatt with his family, asked Buford and Ken Levit, GKFF’s executive director, to meet him at the hotel, and a deal was made.

“After that, we knew we had the property, and it was just a question of trying to figure out what we would do with it,” Frohlich said. “I personally had no idea that it (the park) would be as detailed and as complex as it was, but we felt we wanted to do something kind of world-class.”

Now what?

GKFF purchased the last piece of property, the Sundance Apartments, in early 2009. But it would be another year and a half before the foundation went looking for someone to design a park.

For a while, Levit said, GKFF just wasn’t sure what to do with the property it had accumulated.

“We kept kind of coming up with our own ideas for how the property should lay out, hired some consultants to prepare some concepts,” Levit said. “We had a big vision, but we were amateurs trying to articulate it.”

Levit credits Kaiser with coming up with the solution: a design competition. The request for proposals went out in September 2010.

“That, in a way, really was the turning point,” Levit said. “I think that, in the earlier iterations, ambitions were a lot more modest. … The competition was the turning point because the level of interest was way beyond anything we expected.”

Jeff Stava, who has overseen construction of the park from Day One, remembers sitting in his office conducting a conference call with interested firms. One hundred forty-three people from all over the world called in. Translators were used. The call lasted more than two hours.

Thirty-six firms responded to the request for qualifications, and a selection committee made up of community leaders and GKFF officials narrowed the field to four finalists, each of whom received an honorarium from the foundation to provide more detailed plans.

Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates was hired to build the park in July 2011.

“One of the things I think we all fell in love with the most was that they had a lot of ideas, but they also wanted to listen to Tulsans,” Stava said. “They had such a pragmatic approach at listening to us and listening to the public and taking an inventory and moving this all together to make sure we had the best product.”

Building a park

Tulsans had plenty of ideas — some kooky, some cool — about what the park should include.

The George Kaiser Family Foundation and MVVA held a series of public meetings in early 2012 to gather ideas. Hundreds of people attended, and the suggestions ranged from a six-hole golf course and tree houses to an edible forest and a great lawn.

Van Valkenburgh told the Tulsa World in 2012 that his objective was to provide programming for all ages while retaining the park’s natural beauty.

“The trick is how you mix up quiet and noisy and active and passive,” he said. “It’s like cooking. You just don’t start pulling stuff out of the fridge and dumping it into a pot. It’s a little more complicated.”

There were other challenges. The properties purchased by GKFF were on the east side of Riverside Drive, leaving little direct access to the River Parks trail system and planned berms on the west side of the road.

From this dilemma emerged the park’s most iconic features — two large land bridges spanning Riverside Drive that seamlessly link the east and west sides of the park. And beneath them, tunnels like Tulsa has never seen before.

“When we were looking at all the early design work, we were looking at tunnels, we were looking at moving the road inland,” Stava said.

“We had a lot of different concepts where we tried to mitigate the impact the road had on the site. ... These large (land bridges) allow people to be in the park, yet not feel like they are going over the road.”

Not everything has gone perfectly over the long, early history of Gathering Place. Construction managers changed. The park has taken about a year longer to build than expected. And small sections of the park, on the west side of Riverside Drive, will not be open for several years because of continued work on Zink Dam and the pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River.

But this was a dream born of 12 typed words that has turned into the largest private gift to a public park in U.S. history, built next to and on top of one of Tulsa’s busiest streets. And few have complained.

This pleases Stava and the rest of the GKFF staff who have been involved with the project for years. The idea all along was to make it a community endeavor, not a “Kaiser Foundation play toy,” Stava said. The foundation has provided $200 million in land and funding, but another $200 million has come from corporations and private donors, and the city has provided $65 million in infrastructure.

“Now, to see our ideas come to life on the site, I think it is bigger, better and more impactful than anything we could have ever imagined,” Stava said. “We are so appreciative of our ... donors and both the city and county for their partnership in helping this park happen for our community.”

