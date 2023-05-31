Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hamburgers and desserts have been the norm for the building at 6577 E. 71st St. for decades. Originally a Braum's, until recently it was the southern outpost for the long-lived Tulsa burger joint Brownie's, also known for its pies.

It's now Ruby's Old-Fashioned Hamburgers, with a sign touting "Root Beer & Fresh Pies."

Pies are what one encounters upon entering, as the case holding examples of lemon meringue, coconut cream, chocolate cream, apple and pecan pies, as well as brownies that are about as dark as night, faces the front door. Perhaps it is a physical manifestation of the adage "Life is short. Eat dessert first."

The menu is straightforward: eight versions of the basic burger ($5.50 for the very basic, $8.50 for the double-patty bacon cheeseburger), and four specialty burgers, such as the Big Montey, a chili-cheese creation ($11.50).

Chicken strip dinners, sandwiches, a single salad, and cups and bowls of chili are also available.

During a couple of recent visits, we sampled the double cheeseburger ($8) and the bacon cheeseburger ($7). Each came topped with mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and raw or sauteed onions (or both, if desired). We also had sides of the haystack onion rings ($4.99).

The patties were cooked through but retained some juiciness, the vegetable toppings were fresh and crisp, the bun soft yet sturdy enough to hold things together to the last bite.

The haystack onions are sliced wafer-thin, coated in a well-seasoned breading and fried to perfect crispness. They were served with cups of ranch and a "special sauce" laced with Tabasco.

We returned to try a couple of other items: The chicken sandwich ($9.25), which was stacked with fried chicken strips, lettuce, tomato and mayo; and the Ruby's Signature Burger ($10.50), a single patty with fried dill pickle spears, cheese, ranch and "special sauce," and a healthy pile of haystack onions.

My companion enjoyed the chicken sandwich, finding the strips of chicken flavorful and juicy. The Ruby's Signature was one of those burgers where one wondered if a beef patty was actually present, but there was enough going on to make each bite different, even enjoyable.

The restaurant had run out of fries, so we substituted more haystack onions and sweet potato fries; the latter were a bit overcooked, but still edible.

We also sampled the homemade root beer ($2.99 a mug), which was tasty if a bit mild, and shared a slice of pecan pie ($4.99), which was very good, with a custard filling that was neither grainy nor overly sweet.

