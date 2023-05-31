Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Everything will be coming up rosé this Sunday, June 4, as Vintage Wine Bar will host its 10th annual Rosé Day from 1 to 5 p.m. The outdoor celebration, which is held annually in conjunction with National Rosé Day to honor the iconic pink-hued wine, will be held in the parking lot adjacent to Vintage Wine Bar's downtown Tulsa location, 324 E. First St.

Upon entry, each guest will receive a complimentary Vintage-branded 16-oz. Govino wine glass from which to imbibe selections from the Rosé Day bottle menu.

Those with VIP tickets will also be able to enjoy early admission starting at 11:30 a.m., along with tastings of four exclusive rose wines, and access to a special menu of small bites, created by GB Provisions executive chef Trevor Tack.

The items include chips and blue cheese caramelized onion dip, smoked salmon pate, roasted garlic hummus, cucumber and tomato salad, toasted pita, grilled Italian sausage with onions and peppers, jalapeño and cheddar sausage, and brown butter-sea salt rice crispy treats.

General admission tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door. VIP tickets are $50 per person, and may be ordered online.

To purchase and more information: exploretock.com/vintagewinebar

Southern special at Boston Deli

After several months of serving up flavors from around the world for the Thursday Chef's Special, Ken Schafer and his cooks at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., have returned home, culinarily speaking, as this month's Chef's Special menu is all about "Southern Traditions."

The meal has at its center a buttermilk-battered chicken fried steak, topped with a country gravy made with bacon and cream; roasted garlic butter mashed potatoes; Southern-style green beans cooked with butter, bacon and onion; and traditional deviled eggs made with dill, mustard and paprika.

Dessert is blueberry cobbler, topped with vanilla bean ice cream.

The Boston Deli's Chef's Special is available 5-8 p.m. each Thursday in June. Cost is $27 per person, and reservations are encouraged.

Hasty Bake GrillFest

The second annual Hasty Bake GrillFest will be from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, on the campus of the University of Tulsa, 800 S. Tucker Drive.

Teams of amateur cooks from around the country will compete to win the hearts and stomachs of their family, friends and the general public — along with other prizes with somewhat more monetary value — with the foods they will prepare on Tulsa-made Hasty Bake Grills.

The People’s Choice competition to decide the Ultimate Hasty Bake Grillmaster will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Only those who have purchased special Taster Kits may sample the food and vote in the competition. A limited number of kits will be available the day of the event, but kits can also be purchased in advance. To purchase: eventbrite.com.

GrillFest will also feature live music, a Kid's Zone and a Marshall Brewing beer tent that will feature a special Hasty Bake beer.

Free parking will be available at several lots in the area, and an ADA shuttle service will be available.

French Hen Wine Dinner

Wines from The Mill Keeper, one of the vintages of the Gamble Family Vineyards of Napa Valley, will be featured at the next wine dinner hosted by the French Hen, 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the restaurant, 319 E. Archer St.

Kristin Hamlin, national sales manager for The Mill Keeper, will be the special guest at the dinner.

The menu begins with a crab cake with a red pepper aioli, followed by blinis served with smoked salmon, caviar and crème fraîche. Oysters on the half shell, accompanied by a strawberry mignonette sauce, will be served ahead of tiger prawns with a smoked corn puree. Gnocchi in a San Marzano tomato bolognese will be the main course, followed by chocolate gelato for dessert.

Cost is $89 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.