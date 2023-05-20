Carmen Fields “published” her own newspaper when she was a kid in Tulsa.

The newspaper was Around the Block. Truth in name, it was delivered around the block. She left copies in the mailboxes of neighbors, rang doorbells and ran.

Let’s back up for an introduction: Fields is the daughter of acclaimed musician and band leader Ernie Fields and the sister of a chip off the old block, Ernie Fields Jr.

Carmen said people had an expectation she would follow in the footsteps of her father or her multi-instrumentalist brother.

“I chafed under the comparison — and they provided me every opportunity to learn music and to study music. And I love music. But I just can’t play music,” she said.

Carmen needed to find a passion of her own. She became a storyteller.

Her Around the Block homemade newspaper experience was followed by a junior high teacher, Juanita Hopkins, opening a “whole world” to Carmen via a journalism unit that was part of an English class.

Carmen contributed stories to the Oklahoma Eagle while in high school. She pursued a journalism degree in college and used it to become part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning team at the Boston Globe and an Emmy-winning Boston TV news anchor.

Now the storyteller is telling her father’s story.

Carmen’s debut book is a biography — “Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band.” She is returning to her hometown for a 1 p.m. June 17 launch event at her family’s longtime church, First Baptist Church North Tulsa, 1414 N. Greenwood Ave. She also will attend a 7 p.m. book signing on that date at the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville.

The biography, said Carmen, was a labor of love. Asked what she hoped to accomplish with the book, she said, “I wanted to secure my father’s place in music history, and I wanted to also give due to the training ground that his organization provided for so many other musicians, known and unknown.”

Ernie, who died in 1997 at age 92, was the leader of a “territory” band that traveled state-to-state entertaining crowds. The Tulsa-based band caught the attention of legendary producer John Hammond (his list of associated music acts reads like a who’s who of the industry) and that led to a New York experience recounted in the book. As a recording artist, Fields achieved his biggest success in 1959, when his band’s version of “In the Mood“ was a top-5 hit and landed him on “American Bandstand.” The stars aligned for a 54-year-old performer to be on the hottest show of the era for teen music.

Carmen tried to track down a recording but discovered many tapes from that time were recorded over when other episodes were taped. That’s all the more reason to preserve his story before any more details can be lost, right?

The book was decades in the making. Carmen began talking to her father in the mid-1980s about the possibility of a book about his life. They used a cassette recorder to capture his memories, and she coached up her dad on how to use the recorder if he wanted to recall something while she wasn’t around.

Most of the writing for the book was done during the pandemic. To speed up the writing process, Carmen turned over the treasure trove of cassette tapes to a transcription service. The “invaluable” tapes — some that she was hearing for the first time — filled in blanks in her research and confirmed stories told to her by other interview subjects.

Carmen recently completed narration on an audio book version of the biography and, as writers tend to do, found things she could have tweaked. But she made a deliberate choice for the book to be less of a doctoral dissertation and more of a vehicle for her father to tell his story in his voice, albeit with complementary facts and background information.

Busing around the country with a band sounds like an adventure, but the book reminds readers that traveling was, at times, perilous for African-Americans in the days of racial segregation.

“I think I mentioned this was before the green book (a travel guide of business that accepted Black guests) came out, so they were essentially just kind of on their own,” Carmen said. “I know my father was a Mason, and I imagine he tapped into that brotherhood in finding friendly places to either stay or to do business with or what have you, but you were just on your own luck on how you would be greeted or treated at any given time.”

Ernie was the first Black performer to play Cain’s Ballroom. Bob Wills, who played a role in elevating Cain’s Ballroom in the music universe, threatened to not perform at Cain’s unless Ernie could play there, too, according to Carmen.

“They had a very deep friendship and appreciation for one another as business people and as musicians,” Carmen said, indicating there is a tale in the book that Wills often recommended her father to other promoters and venues.

Said Carmen: “They would call and say, ‘I got your name from Bob Wills. He told me we’d be satisfied.’ That was high praise and an appreciated compliment.”

Born in Nacogdoches, Texas, Ernie was raised in Taft — but his name wasn’t always Ernie. He was called Sonny Boy in his early years.

“I was at some kind of event in New York City where some women of distinction were being honored and ... I heard in the description one of them was from either Taft or Muskogee, Oklahoma,” Carmen said. “I went over to her after the program and said something about my father being from Taft. I said, ‘My name is Carmen Fields.’ She said ‘Sonny Boy?’ And my dad got a kick out of that.”

What it all meant was that person really knew him. But Sonny Boy eventually grew tired of a name best-suited for a kid and named himself Ernest, which was shortened to Ernie.

After training at Tuskegee to be an electrician, Ernie lived and worked in Tulsa. The city continued to be his HQ when he became a touring musician. Carmen, asked at what age she realized her father was a big-time band leader, made reference to youth being wasted on the young.

Carmen said she knew band leader was her dad’s profession “but of course I was envious of people who had fathers with 9-to-5 jobs and dad came home with a briefcase or had a uniform — these regular, much more predictable, lifestyles. On the other hand, my father would be home for two weeks and then away for two weeks, home for a couple of days and gone for a month. Back and forth like that.”

Carmen recalled she and her mother traveling with Ernie one summer.

“And on one special occasion my mother dressed me up in a nice dress, and dad let me sit on the bandstand next to the female vocalist,” she said. “In those days, the vocalist sat on the stage until it was time for them to do their thing. I can remember feeling that was special, but not really understanding his profession and the requirements and how popular he was.”

Now Carmen is doing her part to remind readers just how popular her father was. She gave credit to the Rutgers Institute of Jazz Studies, which once interviewed her father about his career, for prompting her to do “some more serious investigation.” Specifically, what inspired her was seeing her father’s name on a long list of music greats who have been interviewed by the institute.

At one point in Ernie’s career, he was being promoted in trade magazines as a cross between Count Basie and Duke Ellington.

Carmen wants you to know her father was a man of integrity and honesty. She cited examples of how he didn’t want to capitalize on Cab Calloway’s name when there was a “Gab Galloway” member of his band and how he felt the need to make financial compensation when a good Samaritan toured a broken down tour bus to a mechanic. The Samaritan refused money, so Ernie “tipped” the Samaritan’s child.

Ernie was old-fashioned even for his time. Cursing was not permitted in his band and, when tempted to swear, he used substitute cuss words like “granny dodger.”

“I don’t know if you know of the group Ohio Players,” Carmen said. “At the time, my father was doing promotional and booking work. I can remember him, in particular, having high praise for them. I forget whether they were Muslims or (something else). But he thought it was so ironic on stage they were in these outlandish, to his mind, outfits and (wearing) no shirts and what have you and gyrating and all, but offstage, they more a more polite and mannerable group than you would ever meet.”

Carmen said it’s important to acknowledge qualities like her dad possessed as we go forward to Father’s Day. Her return to Tulsa will be on Father’s Day weekend.

