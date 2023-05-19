The Lortondale Club Pool will host a special art exhibition, in conjunction with Philbrook Museum of Art, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the club, 4941 E. 26th St.

The show, a revival of the sort of events the club hosted in the 1960s, is an effort to generate support for restoration and architectural preservation at the Lortondale Club Pool and the neighborhood at large.

It will feature works by artists currently living in the neighborhood, known for its distinctive, flat-roofed, mid-century modern-designed houses, as well as pay tribute to artists who lived there in the past.

These include Alexandre Hogue, a nationally known artist who served for many years as the head of the University of Tulsa School of Art. Philbrook, which is hosting a show to celebrate Hogue’s 125th birthday, has loaned reproductions of Hogue’s work from its collection. Other artists participating in the show include current University of Tulsa art students, as well as Tulsa Artists Fellows.

For more, go to lortondale.com

