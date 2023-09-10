FICTION

1. “Mountains Made of Glass” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Summer That Melted Everything” by Tiffany McDaniel (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

5. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor Books)

6. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. “My Roommate Is a Vampire” by Jenna Levine (Berkley Books)

8. “The Blonde Identity” by Ally Carter (Avon Books)

9. “Lion & Lamb” by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski (Little Brown and Company)

10. “Big Bad” by Lily Anderson (Hyperion Avenue)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

3. “Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky: Modern Plant-Based Recipes Using Native American Ingredients” by Lois Ellen Frank (Hachette Go)

4. “We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. “Women in the Picture: What Culture Does with Female Bodies” by Catherine McCormack (W. W. Norton & Company)

6. “The Glass Castle: A Memoir” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner Book Company)

7. “Relate, then Educate: The Untold Stories of Teachers, by Teachers” by Andrea Avey and Rick Holmes (Morgan James Publishing)

8. “Tough Titties” by Laura Belgray (Hachette Books)

9. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing Group)

10. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Brothers Hawthorne” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. “Freak the Mighty” by Rodman Philbrick (Scholastic Paperbacks)

3. “The Devil’s Arithmetic” by Jane Yolen (Puffin Books)

4. “The Watsons Go to Birmingham–1963” by Christopher Paul Curtis (Yearling Books)

5. “Sweep” by Jonathan Auxier (Harry N. Abrams)

6. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “The Hawthorne Legacy” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

8. “The Final Gambit” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Naturals” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

10. “Killer Instinct” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

