Fiction

1. “After That Night” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow & Company)

2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

4. “Pretty Girls” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow & Company)

5. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow & Company)

7. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow & Company)

8. “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin)

9. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books)

10. “Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

Nonfiction

1. “Honey, If It Wasn’t For You” by Barron Ryan (Charles Patrick Books)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

4. “We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing Group)

6. “Life on the Line: The Dodson’s Cafeteria Story” by The Dodson Family (Forty-Sixth Star Press)

7. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

8. “Night” by Elie Weisel (Hill & Wang)

9. “Relate, then Educate: The Untold Stories of Teachers, by Teachers” by Andrea Avery and Rick Holmes (Morgan James Publishing)

10. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

Children’s/ young adult

1. “Gwen Didn’t Care” by Gwendolyn Fuller Mukes (Independently Published)

2. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Puffin Books)

3. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

4. “I Slept in My Bed Last Night” by Sammy Wallace (Independently Published)

5. “What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Young Readers Group)

6. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

7. “Flipped” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Ember)

8. “Freak the Mighty” by Rodman Philbrick (Scholastic Paperbacks)

9. “Chasing Lincoln’s Killer: The Search for John Wilkes Booth” by James L. Swanson (Scholastic Press)

10. “Bluey: Big Book of Games: An Activity Book” by Penguin Young Readers Licenses (Penguin Young Readers Licenses)

— From Staff Reports

