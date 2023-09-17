FICTION

1. “Mountains Made of Glass” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

2. “Shark Heart” by Emily Habeck (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books)

3. “Prize for the Fire” by Rilla Askew (University of Oklahoma Press)

4. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

5. “Landlocked” by Julia McConnell (Wheelbarrow Books)

6. “The Long March Home” by Marcus Brotherton and Tosca Lee (Fleming H. Revell Company)

7. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books)

8. “People from My Neighborhood: Stories” by Hiromi Kawakami (Soft Skull)

9. “Assistant to the Villain” by Hannah Nichole Maehrer (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

10. “Masters of Death” by Olivie Blake (Tor Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Game Changer: Our Fifty-Year Mission to Secure America’s Energy Independence” by Harold Hamm (Forefront Books)

2. “Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street” by Victor Luckerson (Random House)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times” by Azar Nafisi (Dey Street Books)

5. “We Refuse to Forget: A True Story of Black Creeks, American Identity, and Power” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. “Relate, then Educate: The Untold Stories of Teachers, by Teachers” by Andrea Avey and Rick Holmes (Morgan James Publishing)

7. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin Books)

8. “Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe” by Brian Greene (Vintage)

9. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)

10. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

2. “My Little Golden Book about Betty White” by Deborah Hopkinson (Golden Books)

3. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

4. “Mascot” by Charles Waters and Traci Sorell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

5. “What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Workshop)

6. “Nothing’s Wrong!: A Hare, a Bear, and Some Pie to Share” by Jory John (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. “The Brothers Hawthorne” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

8. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson (Ember)

9. “Heartstopper #3: A Graphic Novel” by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

10. “The Naturals” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.