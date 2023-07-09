FICTION

1. “Will They Or Won’t They” by Ava Wilder (Dell)

2. “How to Fake It in Hollywood” by Ava Wilder (Dell)

3. “Harry and Sue: A Story of Love and Ghosts” by Larry Baker (Ice Cube Press)

4. “Chain Gang All-Stars” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Pantheon Books)

5. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

6. “The Quiet Tenant” by Clémence Michallon (Knopf Publishing Group)

7. “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine Books)

8. “A Most Agreeable Murder” by Julia Seales (Random House)

9. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Frugal Wizard’s Handbook for Surviving Medieval England” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America Along Route 66” by Brennan Matthews (University of New Mexico Press)

3. “The Creative Field Guide to Northeast Oklahoma” by Liz Blood (Okiebug Publishing)

4. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

6. “What An Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin Press)

7. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe (Oni Press)

9. “Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

10. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zaunder (Vintage)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)

2. “Freak the Mighty” by Rodman Philbrick (Scholastic Paperbacks)

3. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

4. “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park (Clarion Books)

5. “Flipped” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Ember)

6. “The Giver” by Lois Lowry (Clarion Books)

7. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

8. “Wild Bird” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Ember)

9. “Not Starring Zadie Louise” by Joy McCullough (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

10. “Across the Tracks: Remembering Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and the Tulsa Race Massacre” by Alverne Ball (Abrams Comicarts - Megascope)

