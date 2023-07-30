FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

2. “A Soul of Ash and Blood” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

3. “Yellowface” by R. F. Kuang (William Morrow & Company)

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

5. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

6. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

7. “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

8. “Assembly” by Natasha Brown (Back Bay Books)

9. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “Queen Charlotte” by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes (Avon Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “What Happened to You: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books)

4. “Just Action: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law” by Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

5. “Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter” by Randy L. Schmidt (Chicago Review Press)

6. “The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

8. “The Game of Life and How to Play It: The Complete Original Edition” by Florence Scovel Shinn (St. Martin’s Essentials)

9. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

10. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Workshop)

2. “Do Cows Eat Cake?” by Chef Jeff (Authorhouse)

3. “The Legend of Grayhallow” by Summer Rachel Short (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. “Aamila’s Adventure: Remembering the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Tara Henderson (Rosedog Books)

5. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

6. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Puffin Books)

7. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)

8. “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)

9. “Freak the Mighty” by Rodman Philbrick (Scholastic Paperbacks)

10. “Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Pérez (Holiday House)



