FICTION

1. “Brothers by Honor” by Janet Yeager (Wild Rose Press)

2. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

4. “The Librarianist” by Patrick DeWitt (Ecco Press)

5. “A Little Blood and Dancing” by Tyler Parker (Strange Light)

6. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

7. “The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. “Will They or Won’t They” by Ava Wilder (Dell)

9. “Romeo and Juliet (No Fear Shakespeare)” by William Shakespeare (Sparknotes)

10. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People” by Sherri Coale (Soul Shine Press)

4. “Black Wall Street: From Riot to Renaissance in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Eakin Press)

5. “Meaty: Essays” by Samantha Irby (Vintage)

6. “Built From the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street” by Victor Luckerson (Random House)

7. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter” by Randy L. Schmidt (Chicago Review Press)

10. “The Creative Field Guide to Northeast Oklahoma” by Liz Blood (Okiebug Publishing)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Freak the Mighty” by Rodman Philbrick (Scholastic Paperbacks)

2. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)

3. “Flipped” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Ember)

4. “The Bad Guys in Let the Games Begin!” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)

5. “What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Workshop)

6. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

7. “Refugee” by Alan Gratz (Scholastic Press)

8. “Flamer” by Mike Curato (Henry Holt & Company)

9. “InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder” by John Patrick Green (First Second)

10. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Puffin Books)

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.