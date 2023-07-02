FICTION

1. “Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl” by Renée Rosen (Berkley Books)

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

3. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley Books)

5. “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin)

6. “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook)

7. “The Tiger Mom’s Tale” by Lyn Liao Butler (Berkley Books)

8. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

9. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom Books)

10. “From Blood and Ash” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Containing History: How Cold War History Explains US-Russia Relations” by Stephen P. Friot (University of Oklahoma Press)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America” by Candacy Taylor (Harry N. Abrams)

4. “From Circus Town, USA” by Vivian Finley Nida (Village Books Press)

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

6. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

8. “The Creative Field Guide to Northeast Oklahoma” by Liz Blood (Okiebug Publishing)

9. “Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America Along Route 66” by Brennan Matthews (University of New Mexico Press)

10. “Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band Volume 2” by Carmen Fields (University of Oklahoma Press)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Flipped” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Ember)

2. “The Survivor Tree: Oklahoma City’s Symbol of Hope and Strength” by Gaye Saunders (Roadrunner Press)

3. “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

4. “The Tree Book” by Hannah Alice (Candlewick Press)

5. “The Giver” by Lois Lowry (Clarion Books)

6. “Furyborn” by Claire Legrand (Sourcebooks Fire)

7. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

8. “Crooked Kingdom” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

9. “All Kinds of Special” by Tammi Sauer (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)

10. “Bluey 5-Minute Stories” by Penguin Young Readers Licenses (Penguin Young Readers Licenses)