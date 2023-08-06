FICTION

1. “Light Bringer” by Pierce Brown (Del Rey Books)

2. “A Game of Gods” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

3. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

5. “A Game of Fate” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

6. “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

7. “A Touch of Malice” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

8. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

9. “A Game of Retribution” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

10. “King of Battle and Blood” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK Publishing)

5. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage)

6. “Until We Meet Again: A True Story of Love and Survival in the Holocaust” by Michael Korenblit and Kathleen Janger (Miracle Press)

7. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

8. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

9. “The Architecture Book” by DK (DK Publishing)

10. “Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street” by Victor Luckerson (Random House)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography” by Wendy Loggia (Golden Books)

2. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)

3. “Flipped” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Ember)

4. “Bluey 5-Minute Stories” by Penguin Young Readers Licenses (Penguin Young Readers Licenses)

5. “What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?” by Caleb Gayle (Penguin Workshop)

6. “Bruce and the Legend of Soggy Hollow” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney Hyperion)

7. “One of Us Is Back” by Karen M. McManus (Delacorte Press)

8. “Freak the Mighty” by Rodman Philbrick (Scholastic Paperbacks)

9. “InvestiGators: Ants in Our P.A.N.T.S.” by John Patrick Greene (First Second)

10. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)



