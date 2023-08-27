FICTION

1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

3. “The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd (William Morrow & Company)

4. “Prize for the Fire” by Rilla Askew (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “Heaven” by Mieko Kawakami (Europa Editions)

6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

7. “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Shark Heart: A Love Story” by Emily Habeck (Marysue Rucci Books)

9. “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry” by Rachel Joyce (Random House Trade)

10. “Animal Farm” by George Orwell (Signet Book)

NONFICTION

1. “Relate, then Educate: The Untold Stories of Teachers, by Teachers” by Andrea Avey and Rick Holmes (Morgan James Publishing)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

4. “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe (Oni Press)

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

6. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zaunder (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. “The Glass Castle: A Memoir” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner Book Company)

8. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage)

9. “Until We Meet Again: A True Story of Love and Survival in the Holocaust” by Michael Korenblit and Kathleen Janger (Miracle Press)

10. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing Group)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Freak the Mighty” by Rodman Philbrick (Scholastic Paperbacks)

2. “The Devil’s Arithmetic” by Jane Yolen (Puffin Books)

3. “The Watsons Go to Birmingham—1963” by Christopher Paul Curtis (Yearling Books)

4. “Sweep: The Story of a Girl and Her Monster” by Jonathan Auxier (Harry N. Abrams)

5. “The War that Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)

6. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Puffin Books)

7. “The Giver” by Lois Lowry (Clarion Books)

8. “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

9. “Full Tilt” by Neal Shusterman (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.