Fiction

1. “The Blonde Identity” by Ally Carter (Avon Books)

2. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

4. “Fake It Till You Bake It” by Jamie Wesley (St. Martin’s Griffin)

5. “A Game of Fate” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

6. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Animal Farm” by George Orwell (Signet Book)

9. “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley (Signet Book)

10. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

Nonfiction

1. “Blue Ocean Strategy, Expanded Edition: How to Create Uncontested Market Space and Make the Competition Irrelevant” by W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne (Harvard Business Review Press)

2. “Six Tires, No Plan: The Impossible Journey of the Most Inspirational Leader That (Almost) Nobody Knows” by Michael Rosenbaum (Greenleaf Book Group Press)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown Publishing Group)

5. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zaunder (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage)

7. “Night” by Elie Wiesel (Hill & Wang)

8. “The Glass Castle: A Memoir” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner Book Company)

9. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

10. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis (DK Publishing)

Children’s/ young adult

1. “Camp Sylvania” by Julie Murphy (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

2. “Flipped” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Ember)

3. “Freak the Mighty” by Rodman Philbrick (Scholastic Paperbacks)

4. “The Nameless Witch” by Natalie C. Parker (Razorbill)

5. “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley (Puffin Books)

6. “When Stars Come Out” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “Monster Camp” by Sarah Henning (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

8. “My Little Golden Book about Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Shana Corey (Golden Books)

9. “My Little Golden Book about Dolly Parton” by Deborah Hopkinson (Golden Books)

10. “Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

