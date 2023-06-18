It may seem to be an act of — to use a Shakespearean phrase — “vaulting ambition” for a new theater company to present as its first-ever production what many hold to be one of the greatest, most profound works of literature ever written.

Especially when one of the principal players in this backstage drama hated the play.

“That would be me,” said Cathy Woods, laughing. Woods is the executive director and board president of Pembroke Players, a company that is not only going to present Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” as its inaugural show, but is also transforming the piece in ways to make it more accessible and relevant to contemporary audiences.

“It shows that we’ve come to play,” said Cody McCoy, the company’s artistic director. His affinity for the works of William Shakespeare is literally worn under his sleeve, as his left wrist bears a tattoo of Shakespeare’s name.

“Also, no one is doing classical theater in Tulsa these days,” McCoy said. “And for most people, Shakespeare is sort of the definition of classical theater. What we want to do is present all kinds of classical works in ways that show how these stories and characters are still relevant today.”

One way the company plans to do that with its inaugural production is to leave the casting of the show in the hands of the audience.

Four principal actors — Sarah Maurice-Brubaker, Lisa Hunter, Vivica Walkenbach and Sean Rooney — will be chosen to perform the four principal roles in “Hamlet,” from the titular prince of Denmark bent on revenge for what he holds to be the murder of his father; his mother, Gertrude, now married to his uncle Claudius, whom Hamlet holds responsible for his father’s death; and Ophelia, the young woman whose love for Hamlet drives her into madness.

“They have been working on this play since February, learning all four roles,” said McCoy, who is directing the production. “Each night, we are going to ask the audience to select which roles these actors will perform that night.”

The concept of “non-traditional casting” is built into the process, as the four roles are two women and two men that will be performed by three women and one man. In addition, the quartet of actors cover a fairly wide range of ages, which can create even more visual incongruities.

“It’s been fascinating to watch how each of these actors approaches these roles,” Woods said. “The way one performer will do, say, Ophelia’s mad scene is so different from how another performer will do it. And yet, they all work. It just shows how rich these characters are, and what they can draw out from the people playing them.”

In addition to four leads, “Who’s Hamlet?” will feature a cast of “Players” who will take on all the additional roles in the drama — or, to be more precise, what is left of it.

“Hamlet” is Shakespeare’s longest play, which if performed in full takes about four hours to get from “Who’s there?” to the final blood-soaked scene. Woods had edited the play down to get the running time to less than two hours.

“Yes, they called me the ‘Shakespeare slasher,’” Woods said, laughing. “Cody loves Shakespeare so much that he didn’t want to cut a word out, but I had never liked ‘Hamlet,’ so I had no qualms about hacking away all the politics and anything that got in the way of the main story.”

“With the exception of a few pronouns, we haven’t changed a word of the script,” McCoy said. “It’s all Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet.’ It’s just not all of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet.’”

The idea for the Pembroke Players (named for the Elizabethan company of which Shakespeare was a part early in his career) and this unusual approach to “Hamlet” was born about a decade ago.

“Cathy and I were in (American Theatre Company’s) ‘A Christmas Carol’ as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig,” Woods said. “We fell into a fast friendship over our love of literature, especially ‘Pride & Prejudice.’ I wrote a version of it that we tried to stage a couple of times, but it always fell through.”

Woods said that, while she and McCoy and other cast members were passing the time backstage, one colleague mentioned an idea for a unique approach to “Hamlet.” That person is no longer involved with the company or the production, but Woods and McCoy thought the idea worthy of pursuing.

“The thing about the great writers of the past, whether it’s Shakespeare or Jane Austin or Christopher Marlowe or Oscar Wilde — is that they wrote about people,” McCoy said. “Shakespeare understood people like no one else, and one of the themes that runs through his work, especially ‘Hamlet,’ is madness.

“So our production really focuses on the idea of mental illness,” he said. “All the characters in this play are dealing with it, and are trying to self-medicate, with often tragic results. That is why we end the play with a tableau that will show how this story might have turned out differently if these people had been able to get the help they need.”

