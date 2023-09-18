Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The new operator of the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center on Monday announced that Keller Taylor will be the entertainment venues’ next general manager.

The Tulsa Public Facilities Authority voted in July to hire Oak View Group to operate and manage the BOK Center and the Cox Business Convention Center.

Taylor has worked for OVG and its predecessor, Spectra, for more than 11 years. His most recent position was in Loveland, Colorado, where he was a regional vice president and general manager of the Budweiser Event Center.

“Keller is an incredibly talented leader and well-seasoned veteran in the live events industry,” said Chris Granger, president of OVG360. “As we prepare to transition the talented team at BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center into the OVG family, we will rely heavily on Keller’s grace, creativity, and enthusiasm.

“I’m confident he will lead the team to new heights and will represent Tulsa in the best possible fashion.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the city was excited for Oak View Group to take the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center to the next level.

"And the hiring of Keller Taylor as general manager is a great step toward that new era," Bynum said.

With ASM Global’s contract to operate the entertainment venues set to expire, the TPFA earlier this year issued a request for proposals. Oak View Group and ASM Global were the only companies to respond.

The TPFA board of trustees is scheduled to meet on Thursday to vote on an agreement with Oak View Group. If approved, the company would take over operation of the entertainment venues the next day.

OVG officials said earlier this month that nearly every full-time employee and all 600 part-time employees of the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center were invited to stay when Oak View Group assumes management of the venues.

Current BOK Center general manager Bryan Crowe was not among them. He said recently that he has been promoted by ASM Global to a regional vice president position based in Chicago.