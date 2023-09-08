Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma country music artist Zach Bryan recorded a video that he released on social media to provide context for his Thursday arrest in Vinita.

Bryan was booked on a misdemeanor complaint of obstruction of justice, according to Craig County Jail records. After the arrest, Bryan used social media to acknowledge the incident and he apologized for his behavior. He followed up Friday morning with a video nearly five minutes in length.

for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

“I just wanted to be completely transparent with everyone who listens to my music about what happened yesterday with me getting arrested and everything because I don’t want the internet do what the internet does and make stuff up,” Bryan said in the video.

“I want to start by saying I have to deal with the legalities of (the arrest). I did go to jail. They didn’t play favorites. I was an idiot today and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person and I just want to make that clear. I should have been smarter about it.”

Bryan provided a timeline (“so there is no confusion”) that included him being placed in handcuffs twice in one week. He said he was pulled over for speeding in a small Oklahoma town three days prior to his Vinita arrest and was asked for his license, registration and address. Bryan — who sold out a recent tour and had his most recent album debut at No. 1 — was reluctant to share his address because it would cause issues for him if his address was known.

Bryan said the officer told him he would have to take Bryan to jail if he refused to provide an address. And when Bryan refused, he was handcuffed. They talked, Bryan gave the officer his address and he was released with a warning “because I just started respecting him and being cordial.”

Added Bryan, “I didn’t know if I had a right to refuse giving him my address or not, but I did. Who knows?”

The Thursday arrest occurred when Bryan was en route to Massachusetts to see “the Birds” (the Philadelphia Eagles) play an NFL opener against the New England Patriots. Bryan told his security guard he wanted to make the trip.

“We get 40 minutes from the house,” Bryan said. “We are going through Vinita. He is behind me. I see him getting pulled over. I go around the block and I come and I pull back up next to him. I am just sitting there. I didn’t get out of the vehicle or anything. I am just sitting there waiting on him. Ten to 15 minutes go by and I get out of the car. I’m like, man, what is taking so long? I was going to smoke a cigarette. The cop comes up to me and he is like, ‘Sir, get back in your vehicle.’ I’m like, I’m not the one getting pulled over. He said, ‘Get back in your vehicle or I’m going to have to take you to jail.’ Like a dumbass, I said, ‘Take me to f------ jail? What do you mean?’”

Bryan said he got too “lippy” and didn’t help the situation at all.

“I felt like a child,” he said. “It was ridiculous. It was immature. I pray everyone knows that I don’t think I am above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been, and it was my mistake.”

Bryan said he was handcuffed and was seated in a law enforcement vehicle.

“We are just all going back and forth,” he said. “I said, ‘Man, these cuffs hurt.’ He was like, ‘They are not supposed to be comfortable.’ He was just being a cop. So I am just getting more angry and angry, which is the worst thing you can possibly do. So 15 minutes goes by and they finally let me out of the vehicle and I’m just mouthing off like an idiot, like an actual child. I’m like, ‘Someone is going to get ahold of you guys. Why are you using your authority like this? This is so wrong.' When in reality they were just doing their jobs.”

An exchange of words that followed led to Bryan being taken to jail “for a few hours.”

“When I got there, I kind of lightened up because I just kind of cooled off a little bit,” he said.

“I was talking to the people who were booking me. Everyone was super kind. I was in my jail cell for a while. The cop and I eventually shook hands. I ended up apologizing online because I realized my actions didn’t really reflect who I was as a person.”

Bryan said the night ended “OK.” He recorded the video in his vehicle at a location he said was halfway to New York.

“I have to deal with the legalities of it when I go back home,” he said. “The people of Vinita were super kind. I just want to tell the story and get it out there before someone blew it out of proportion. I was just an idiot. I will take the fall for it. I am a grown man and I shouldn’t have behaved like that. It won’t happen again. I love you guys. Thanks for defending me online and stuff. I don’t really need it. I shouldn’t have did what I did. The world moves on. Tomorrow is going to come anyway.”

Bryan said in his social media post Thursday that he supports law enforcement as much as anyone can.