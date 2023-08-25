Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oologah music artist Zach Bryan, whose debut album put him on the fast track to superstardom, released a self-titled follow-up album Friday via Warner Records.

Said a news release: “Expansive yet intimate, the 16-track set explores the Grammy-nominated artist’s Oklahoma roots as well as his vast and varied confluence of musical and literary influences. Written and produced by Bryan himself, the self-titled album is a raw and unfiltered communique from the songs’ creator directly to the heart of his global audience.”

Physical copies of the album will be available on vinyl and CD beginning Oct. 13. The album can be pre-ordered at zachbryan.com.

The release said a few songs on the new album have been previewed live or on social media and have become sing-along fan-favorites at Bryan’s concert. Among them, said the release, is the anthemic “Overtime,” with its “uplifting energy and sweeping chorus.”

The 27-year-old Navy vet also recently shared a snippet of “Spotless,” a collaboration with The Lumineers. The album includes a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves on “I Remember Everything” and features from Sierra Ferrell on “Holy Roller” and The War and Treaty on “Hey Driver.” Other standout tracks, according to the release, are “El Dorado,” “Tourniquet,” and album-closer “Oklahoma Son.”

Bryan’s debut album, “American Heartbreak,” included the 5x platinum-certified single, “Something in the Orange,” the longest charting country single for a male artist on Billboard’s Hot 100 at 66 consecutive weeks.

“American Heartbreak” was the No. 1 country album on Spotify in 2022. The platinum-certified album remained in the top 10 in the U.S. for more than a year after its initial release.

Bryan, who has accrued over 6.9 billion global streams, is wrapping up his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour that included two sold-out and record-breaking performances at Tulsa’s BOK Center.

Tour dates for 2024 are coming soon, according to the news release.

