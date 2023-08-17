Oologah music artist Zach Bryan set BOK Center records with his Aug. 11-12 concerts.

"With two consecutive back-to-back concerts August 11 & 12 that left fans exhilarated and craving for more, Bryan has solidified his status as an iconic live performer," according to a news release from the venue.

The records include:

• Highest total attendance for two nights by a single artist:

Bryan drew a two-night total of more than 37,000 attendees, eclipsing the previous record set by George Strait.

• Highest-grossing total food and beverage sales for a single event:

Eric Church previously held the record. Bryan broke the record with his first show and topped his own record with the second show.

• Highest-grossing single night of merchandise sales by any artist/event:

Metallica held the previous BOK Center record. Bryan’s first show broke the record, and he again set a new mark with his second show.

“We are thrilled to witness these records being surpassed at BOK Center,” BOK Center Vice President and General Manager Bryan Crowe said in the release.

“The energy and excitement that Zach Bryan brought to our stage were truly electrifying, and we are immensely grateful for his dedication to delivering outstanding performances. We want to extend a huge thanks to AEG Presents and WME. We are so thankful for these concert promoters and agents who continue to believe in the Tulsa market. We also want to thank the Tulsa community and the ticket purchasers for such great support helping us welcome Zach Bryan home.”

