Zach Bryan’s alternative country roots shined during his sold out show Friday night at the BOK Center.

The Oologah-raised musician hadn’t performed in Tulsa since 2021 when he sold out two nights at Cain’s Ballroom.

Two years later Bryan sold out two nights at BOK Center, the first of which included a 23-song set filled with classics, fan favorites, and an unreleased track from his upcoming album.

“It feels so good to be back where we all came from,” said Bryan once he got on the stage.

Bryan entered through the audience, which from above looked like a sea of cowboy hats and denim. Fans swarmed the entry that he ran through, hoping to get closer to the star.

Bryan started his show with “Open the Gate,” and looked pleasantly surprised as fans sang along, occasionally overpowering his voice.

Next was “Godspeed,” a track from his debut album, which is a tribute to his mother who passed away in 2016. During the track Bryan stepped away from the mic, and looked as though he was trying not to cry. Fans filled in the lyrics, as Bryan looked out to the audience in awe.

“You guys have no idea how unbelievable this is for me,” Bryan said at the conclusion of the song.

Throughout the set Bryan continually thanked the audience, who stayed engaged during the entire show. Fans traveled from across the globe to see Bryan, and they weren’t letting their energy go to waste.

Those in the general admission area surrounded the circular stage Bryan and his band were on. Each section had a mic close to the edge, so Bryan could walk around the stage, giving his attention equally to all sections of the arena.

The arena was packed, and it was hard to spot an empty seat within the crowd. According to the BOK Center, around 36,000 tickets were sold for the Friday and Saturday shows combined.

Bryan’s stage presence fit his personality. A man of not many words, he would say one or two sentences before introducing his next song.

“I haven’t played (this) in ages, I saved it for you guys,” Bryan said as he introduced the track “Oklahoma City.” “I saved it for you guys, so if I mess up it’s on the band, not me.”

Once fans heard the title the roar of the crowd grew. The track, which mentions cities across the state, was sung along to by many, but as town names were called out, people would scream when they heard their home.

The show felt like a love letter to Oklahoma as Bryan crooned about his younger days in the state. Fans sang along, holding their beers high above them as if toasting Bryan for the music he shared.

Throughout the show, Bryan looked amazed that so many fans knew his lyrics, a good thing as his voice occasionally strained during the set. Band members sang along to some tracks, while playing traditional instruments, and a fiddle, banjo, and trumpet were present for some tracks as well.

After hyping up the crowd with higher energy tracks like “Oklahoma Smokeshow” and “The Good I’ll Do,” Bryan was ready to slow it down.

“I hope no one is in too good of a mood tonight,” said Bryan. “I’m gonna ruin it for this one.”

The first notes of Bryan’s most popular track, “Something in the Orange,” plays, and fans immediately turn on their phone flashlights. Some got creative enough to turn the light orange by placing their finger over the bulb.

As phone lights swayed in the air, fans sang along, but not as loudly as to other tracks played like “Snow,” and his latest release, “Dawns.”

After playing a few more tracks from his debut album “DeAnn,” and latest album “American Heartbreak,” Bryan decided to give the audience something new — a sneak peek into the album he’s set to release August 25th.

For once no one was singing along, and just Bryan’s voice filled the arena. “You can’t buy where you’re from,” Bryan sang, his southern accent shining through. “You can fight your feelings and sell your guns, but you’ll always be the Oklahoman son.”

While the track title cannot be verified, many fans are calling it “Oklahoman Son,” on set lists and in the popular Zach Bryan Fan Group on Facebook.

Bryan continually thanked the crowd throughout his show, often talking about how grateful he was to be home.

Bryan began to end the two-hour set with fan favorites like “Heading South” and “Burn Burn Burn,” the title track of the tour.

As the last song ended fans begged for him to play “Revival,” a song he’s known for ending all of his shows with. Yet Bryan doesn’t placate them immediately, and chants for an encore grew louder and louder.

From screams and whistles, to claps and a “USA” chant, fans made enough noise to shake the building, all begging Bryan to return to the stage.

Guitar plucks began to play over the speakers, and the dark stage was lit once again. The crowd began to scream, almost deafening the beginning of the song.

Bryan and his band returned to the stage once again, and while “Revival” is usually a track where multiple guests come to the stage, Bryan kept it simple, inviting his opener Charles Wesley Godwin to the stage. His other opener, JR Carroll is already there, as he is part of Bryan’s band.

Fans jumped up and down, screaming the lyrics to the track which talks about redemption and forgiveness. By the end of the song Bryan is on his knees, furiously playing the guitar for the crowd. Despite the concert ending a little before midnight, fans were high energy. Screaming along the lyrics and talking about how good the show was as they exited the arena.

“I think music is the most beautiful thing, bringing us all here to Tulsa,” Bryan said during the show. “Cheers to you guys for bearing with us all night, and thanks to BOK for having us..."

