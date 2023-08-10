Rising country music artist Zach Bryan announced on social media on Wednesday that his next album will be out Friday, Aug. 25.

The new album comes on the heels of the Oologah native's successful 2022 release, "American Heartbreak." The song “Something in the Orange” from the album became the longest charting country single for a male artist on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts after being there for 66 weeks as of Aug. 5.

Last year, Bryan also released the EP "Summertime Blues" and the live album "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks)."

25th ol sons pic.twitter.com/cINliIf5S5 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) August 9, 2023

Bryan is bringing his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour to Tulsa and performing sold-out shows at BOK Center on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12. Find information about the pre-parties and other related events here.

