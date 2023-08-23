Oologah music artist Zach Bryan doesn’t need help. His debut album (“American Heartbreak”) went platinum and he sold out two record-setting shows earlier this month at BOK Center.

But Bryan enlisted help nonetheless for his self-titled follow-up album, which will be released Aug. 25, according to his social media activity.

The 16-track, self-produced album will include team-ups with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Farrell and The War & Treaty.

Bryan, selected the top new male music artist at the 2023 ACM Awards, shared a track listing for the new album (and what appears to be an image of the album cover) on social media.

Bryan shared this on social media after his BOK Center concerts: “Tulsa, that was the greatest honor of my life. Thank you to the @BOKCenter and everyone that came to the shows, I love each and every one of you. You have made me who I am in the best of ways. Thank you Oklahoma.”