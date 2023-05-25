Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum certified singer-songwriter Zach Bryan of Oologah celebrated the one-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed, chart-topping album "American Heartbreak" this week.

The album has yet to leave the Billboard 200 Chart since its release, topping the Billboard Country Albums Chart at No. 1 and emerging as the most streamed country album on Spotify in 2022.

Bryan, who will perform two shows at BOK Center Aug. 11-12, received the award for best new male artist at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

To date, he has accrued over 5.3 billion streams and earned three gold-certified singles in addition to the now four-times platinum “Something in the Orange.” The latter secured him a 2023 Grammy nomination for best country solo performance.

Earlier this month, Bryan released a cinematic music video for “Oklahoma Smokeshow.” He is working on the follow-up to "American Heartbreak."

