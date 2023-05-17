Disco isn’t dead. It’s coming to the Woody Guthrie Center, where a new exhibit — “Love Saves the Day: The Subterranean History of American Disco” — is opening June 14.

The exhibit will delve into how the oft-maligned disco genre became a groundbreaking and joyous social movement. According to a news release, Woody Guthrie Center visitors will have the opportunity to explore the rise of contemporary DJ culture in New York City and the pivotal role that women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community played in the generation of a new form of music-making and melting pot social experience.

“It might seem odd for the Woody Guthrie Center to host a disco exhibit,” Cady Shaw, the center’s director, said in the release. “But this exhibit has a broader examination of popular music culture as a site of progressive engagement — as Guthrie understood. Additionally, visitors can expect to come away with an appreciation of key innovations in postwar music culture, the rise of DJ and disco culture and its influence on hip-hop, punk and new wave music.”

Co-curated by Chloē Fourte and Tim Lawrence, the exhibit will feature a unique experience in the form of a re-imagining of David Mancuso’s Loft, complete with Klipschorn and La Scala speakers, a mirror ball, a ceiling of balloons and comfortable furniture. The exhibit will also display rare documentary footage from Nicky Siano’s influential downtown party space, the Gallery and archival footage of the July 1979 “Disco Sucks!” riot at Comiskey Park in Chicago, which marked the culmination of the anti-disco movement.

“Loves Saves the Day” will be on view from opening day through Oct. 8. The news release said the Woody Guthrie Center is grateful for its partnership with Klipsch Group, Inc. for the exhibition.