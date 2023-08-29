Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Welcome to Wolflahoma.

Rocklahoma week has arrived at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor. The music and camping festival is billed as the nation’s largest Labor Day Weekend Party with live music on three stages from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, plus a Thursday, Aug. 31 kickoff bash for weekend pass holders.

Rocklahoma has been around since 2007, when it began as essentially a reunion of MTV-era groups like White Lion, Y&T, Slaughter, Quiet Riot, Ratt, Poison, Winger, Dokken, L.A. Guns, Skid Row, Bulletboys, Great White, Queensryche and Twisted Sister.

The festival has evolved to feature current rock artists and a sprinkling of bands that came of age when music videos were king.

Then: MTV. Now: WVH.

Mammoth WVH is a group created and fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, who, just in case you are oblivious to pop culture, is the son of late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli.

Mammoth WVH is making its Rocklahoma debut in 2023 and is scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. on the final day of the festival. So, Wolflahoma.

Wolfgang Van Halen — let’s call him Wolfie since his mother’s Twitter handle is @Wolfiesmom — took part in a phone interview with the Tulsa World in advance of Rocklahoma.

It was suggested to Wolfie that people are rooting for him to succeed because a generation of folks grew up with (and were entertained by) his parents. Those people want him to kick butt and take names.

Of course there are detractors, but Wolfie handles internet trolls with the same skill that he handles musical instruments. So, let’s stick with the positive. Wolfie said it is very flattering to have folks in his corner.

“People are very wonderful and super supportive with everything I’ve been doing,” he said. “It’s really, really cool.”

Mammoth WVH released a debut album in 2021. The lead single, “Distance,” was released one month after his father’s death and earned a Grammy nomination for best rock song.

“That was very, very crazy considering who I was nominated with — Sir Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, people I have been looking up to my whole life. So just being nominated within itself was just an unbelievable, ridiculous honor.”

A follow-up album (“Mammoth II”) was released four weeks ago. Bertinelli made a cameo appearance in a video for one of the new songs, “I’m Alright.”

“Mammoth II” debuted at No. 1 in multiple categories (independent album, rock album, hard rock album, digital album) and No. 4 in album sales and vinyl album sales.

“I never could’ve imagined the second album having a better first week than the debut, but here we are,” Wolfie posted on social media. “Absolutely insane. I’m honored and eternally grateful.”

Wolfie has been vocal about wanting to avoid a sophomore slump with his second album. Mammoth WVH took a sophomore jump. Is a sophomore slump a for-real thing for music artists?

“I think it makes sense,” he said. “I mean, I think you have your whole life to make your whole first album and then you’re touring so much and you’ve got to find the time to be creatively inspired and follow up an album that you’ve worked on forever. ... I can understand that. It can be tough.”

But isn’t that a little daunting to feel like you always have to top yourself?

“Yeah, now I’m stressed out about the third one,” he said.

Wolfie has a touring band, but he played every note on every instrument on the two albums thus far. Is there anything he can’t play?

“I can’t play the saxophone or a trumpet or a tuba or anything like that,” he said. “But I can get across the ideas I need to with what I am able to play.”

Paternal grandfather Jan Van Halen was a professional musician who knew his way around the clarinet and the sax. He played on a track on the 1982 Van Halen album “Diver Down.” Jan’s sons, Eddie and Alex, lent the family name to their band, Van Halen.

Let’s not discount the value of hard work, but can music be inherited? Can it be in your DNA?

“Oh, sure, but it doesn’t play it for me, you know?” Wolfie said. “I have been playing music for more than half my life. And if I hadn’t put that time into it, I wouldn’t be able to play like I can right now. So I’m sure you can be predisposed to be more interested (in music) or to have natural ability. But that doesn’t play it for you or practice for you. Close to two decades of practicing and playing does it for you.”

Wolfie handles vocals for Mammoth WVH. Asked if being a vocalist came naturally, he said it did, but it was weird. He wasn’t sure he would be able to do it on his first album, but producer Elvis Baskette “kind of pulled it out of me.” Wolfie said he was a lot more confident coming into the second album because he had been touring. Listeners may notice that confidence on certain songs “and that I’m starting to finally come into my own.”

Did Wolfie ever want to be anything other than a music artist? He said he doesn’t know if he really had the time to figure that out because he started when he was 15. Born in 1991, he replaced Michael Anthony as Van Halen’s bassist in 2006. He performed with Van Halen at BOK Center in 2012. Moving forward, Wolfie is determined to make it with his music rather than playing legacy material, beloved as it may be to Van Halen fans.

The name of Wolfie’s current band is rooted in Van Halen lore. Wolfie said one of the many incarnations of Eddie Van Halen’s bands included a three-piece group named Mammoth.

“So I feel a lot of kinship in that,” Wolfie said. “Growing up, I would always tell my dad, ‘When I grew up and have my own band, I’m going to call it Mammoth.’ So I guess here we are.”

Wolfie said this week’s festival gig is exciting because it provides a platform to audition for people who may not be familiar with Mammoth WVH.

“It’s just an opportunity to gain another fan,” he said. “If one person sees you and is like, ‘That’s great. I’m going to get their album,’ it’s like mission accomplished. It’s a really exciting opportunity.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.