When music legend Wanda Jackson was first approached about writing a book, she wondered if she had much of a story to tell.

“Heck, I never got into drugs,” Jackson said during a phone interview. “I was never in rehab. I never divorced and married a string of guys. I have had a family and raised two wonderful kids.”

That doesn’t sound sensational, but Jackson has attention-grabbing stories worth sharing. For instance: She still has the ring Elvis Presley gave her when they were sweethearts.

Remembrances of Elvis are part of her autobiography, “Every Night is Saturday Night: A Country Girl’s Journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” The book, written with author Scott B. Bomar, includes a foreword by a different Elvis (Costello) and was released in 2017.

Per the book’s title, Jackson is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was part of the rock hall’s Class of 2009, making the grade in the category of early influences. Known as the queen of rockabilly and the first lady of rock ’n’ roll, Jackson landed more than 30 singles on the country and pop charts between 1954 and 1974.

That’s big stuff for anyone and, especially, someone who was born in tiny Maud, Oklahoma.

In conjunction with the book’s release, the Tulsa World made Maud the Oklahoma town spotlighted in a “17 towns in 2017” story series. Each story focused on a person or an attraction in the town. For a period of years beginning in the 1980s, Maud honored its most famous daughter with a Wanda Jackson Day celebration.

Dawn of rock ’n’ roll

Jackson delves into Maud’s history and her family history in the first chapter of her book. She said her father, the leader of a little band, met her mother at a dance hall in Maud. They were married in 1933, and Wanda came along Oct. 20, 1937.

“Even though I remember very little about my early childhood, I’ve always thought of Maud as my hometown,” she wrote.

When Wanda was about 5 years old, the family moved to California in search of financial opportunities. About a year later, Dad ordered her a guitar from a department store catalog and taught her how to play it.

The family returned to Oklahoma when Wanda was 9. She mustered the courage to audition for Oklahoma City radio station KLPR when she was in the ninth grade. Recurring appearances led to her getting her own show. Country star Hank Thompson happened to be listening one day and was so impressed that he invited the 14-year-old to sing with his band at a show.

“Had it not been for Hank Thompson, the world might never have heard of Wanda Jackson,” she wrote.

Thompson became a mentor, and Jackson’s debut single (“You Can’t Have My Love”) reached the top 10 by the time she was a senior at Capitol Hill High School in Oklahoma City. After snaring a diploma, she and her father hit the road in pursuit of a music career and, as the book says, she had a front-row seat to the dawn of rock ’n’ roll.

“Daddy and I both saw that something new was happening,” she wrote.

Elvis changed her world

Jackson was at a radio station in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the summer of 1955 when a handsome young fellow introduced himself as Elvis Presley. He had already heard of the teen singer from Oklahoma City, and he said he was looking forward to working with her at a show later that night. A relationship was born.

Because Elvis is Elvis, Jackson has been inundated with questions about Presley over the years. But she cherishes their shared history, and she wrote that Elvis changed her world because he believed she could sing rock ’n’ roll before she believed it.

The Elvis subject came up during a phone interview when she was asked to define rockabilly. She said people who sang the kind of music she sang early in her career weren’t called country singers. They were called hillbillies. And Elvis, performing this new type of music, was known as the hillbilly cat. Put two and two together and you get rockabilly.

Jackson recalled Presley talking to her and her father about this “new” kind of music. Traditionally, lyrics (especially in country music) had been geared toward adults. The “new” music appealed to younger people.

“Elvis just said if you want to sell a lot of records, you need to be doing the kind of music like I’m doing,” Jackson said, adding that Presley was kind enough to help her make the transition even while his career was exploding.

Without Presley’s sway, Jackson said she may have been content to remain a country singer. But once she started riding the new wave, she loved it. Her song “Fujiyama Mama” became a No. 1 hit in Japan. “That changed everything,” she said.

Jackson, influenced by Marilyn Monroe, had already broken barriers by dressing more glamorously than female singers of that era. Asked about the reaction to a female venturing into rock ’n’ roll, she said it was hard for her.

“The disc jockeys in America didn’t want to play the men singing this music,” she said. “They were saying it was from hell and all this bad stuff. Then, when I came roaring out with it, they weren’t going to accept a teenage girl, dressed like I was dressed then, doing this awful music. They just weren’t going to help me. Consequently, they didn’t. I started recording the rock things in ’56. And I didn’t have a hit until 1960. But I kept recording it because I was determined. I wanted a hit, and I continued recording it somewhat in the ’60s.”

Jackson skipped between genres afterward but, before moving forward with other topics, let’s get a question out of the way: Fair to say she and Presley dated?

Jackson said they lived in different towns, and they had career obligations. If they weren’t touring together, it was difficult to see each other.

“So we dated on the road,” she said. “We could take in a matinee movie once in a while. We went out to eat a lot with my daddy (and others), and we went by ourselves some. My daddy liked Elvis real well, so he would let me spend time with him alone, you know.”

Jackson said Elvis gave her a ring and asked her to be his girl. She wore the ring for about a year. Asked if she still had it, she said, “My mother kept it back for me to make sure it didn’t get lost.”

Book-worthy material

After Jackson expressed concern that she didn’t have enough scandal in her life to be book-worthy, she was told perhaps that’s the story — you can make it in the entertainment business without going to the dark side. Maybe, Jackson said, her story will inspire someone else to stay on the straight and narrow.

Jackson, asked if her career has been controversy-free, said, “Pretty much. Most all of my publicity has always been good. I have never had bad things written about me, that I know of. So I have been pretty fortunate that way.”

You can find a zillion examples of entertainers who were unable to resist temptation. But, said Jackson, “I was married in ’61 and we were married 56 years, and my husband worked alongside of me. He took care of business. He did everything and traveled with me. Our lives, to us it was like a never-ending honeymoon almost because we traveled the world and saw these wonderful things and got to do it together. I think all that other stuff wasn’t interesting to us. We didn’t need that.”

Her husband, Wendell Goodman, died in May. He was 81. They met when he was dating her friend Norma Jean Beasler. When Beasler left Oklahoma City to join “The Porter Wagoner Show” in 1961, she asked Jackson to take care of Wendell. With her friend’s blessing, Jackson overachieved and stuck by Wendell’s side for decades.

“He was a knockout,” Jackson said. “I fell for him the first time I met him. I just couldn’t do anything about it.”

Still active at 80, Jackson said she had mentioned retirement to her husband before he passed away, and they decided to work a couple of more years before giving it consideration. Now, she feels like she is continuing for her husband.

All things considered, and despite the initial worries, Jackson acknowledges she has book-worthy material. She tried to do the autobiography thing in the past but encountered difficulty in finding the right collaborator. She is glad she found someone who was able to pull stories out of her. Her music career reads like a who’s who. Adele, Jack White, Cyndi Lauper, Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan provided quotes that appear on the back cover of the book.

“And it’s still going on,” she said of her career. “That’s what is amazing to me. The last 20 to 25 years, my career has been recharged. It’s a lot better than it ever was before. I’m more popular. I have more fans. And I’m having standing room-only crowds everywhere I go. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Ask why her career is better than ever, she said this:

“Well, I kind of jokingly say that the public finally found the good music. The ’50s rock stuff was so good. It was, for the most part, pretty innocent songs sang by us young people.

“And ... life right now is so busy and so much different that I think the young people — and when I say young people, my audience is usually young adults — they kind of long for those days that we lived in the ’50s. They loved that kind of a lifestyle, so our music kind of set the pace and they wear vintage clothes and they wear their hair like we did and everything. The only difference, the big difference, is the girls have tattoos all over them.”

Got any tattoos?

“I have none,” she said. “And it took me to about 40 years old to get my ears pierced even. Pretty innocent.”

Voices of Oklahoma: Wanda Jackson gave an oral history of her career to Voices of Oklahoma in 2012. Listen to it.