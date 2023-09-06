Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BOK Center

Tyler Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps, announced a Mule Pull ’24 Tour that will include an April 9 stop at BOK Center. Hayes Carll will provide support for the Tulsa show.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at bokcenter.com.

Registration for pre-sale access is open via Ticketmaster. Full details can be found at tylerchildersmusic.com/tour. Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available for pre-sale 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

To help fans get tickets at the original prices and limit professional reseller activity, the tour will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for resale. If needed, fans will be able to use the Exchange to resell tickets to other fans at the original price paid. Tickets for all shows (excluding New York) will be mobile only and restricted from transfer.

Childers’ new album, “Rustin’ In The Rain,” arrives Sept. 8.

A Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Tulsa for the first time.

Fans can watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark during three performances over a two-day span (Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17) next year at BOK Center. Shows are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on opening day and 2:30 p.m. the following day.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at bokcenter.com.

A Crash Zone pre-show party will be held two and a half hours before every performance. The experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and meet (and get autographs from) drivers.

Hard Rock Casino

Gladys Knight will perform Friday, Nov. 17 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Sept. 8.

Knight has won seven Grammy Awards and has achieved success across multiple genres, including pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary.

For more information on Knight, visit gladysknight.com.

Scott Stapp, former lead singer of the band Creed, will perform Saturday, Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Live. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Sept. 8.

Stapp, whose body of work includes 53 million records sold and one billion streams, is in the studio crafting a new album that will follow “The Space Between the Shadows,” an album that rose to the top of rock and album charts in the U.S. and U.K. For more information on Stapp visit scottstapp.com.

For tickets to shows at Hard Rock entertainment venues, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call 918-384-ROCK.

Country music artist Ty Herndon will perform a free show 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Introduced to the country music scene in 1995, Herndon’s debut single, “What Mattered Most,” soared to No. 1 and earned song of the year from Music Row Magazine. Herndon charted 17 singles from 1995 through 2002, including three additional No. 1 hits.

For more information on Ty Herndon, visit tyherndon.com.

Country music artist Ray Scott will perform a free show 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Scott is commemorating 15 years since his debut album, “My Kind of Music.” His latest album, “Wrong Songs,” was released in March and was written to humor longtime fans. The album is comprised of eight high-spirited, honky-tonk tunes that aim for one response – laughter. Scott has additionally unveiled three singles since May in anticipation of his upcoming album “Billboards & Brakelights,” scheduled for release on Nov. 10.

For more information on Ray Scott, visit rayscott.com.