Can you guys prove you are who you say you are?

It’s a Turnpike Troubadours story worth sharing in advance of the 2023 Born & Raised Music Festival.

A camping and music festival showcasing “outlaw,” Texas and Red Dirt country music, Born & Raised will take place Thursday, Sept. 14, through Saturday, Sept. 16, at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor. Three-day weekend passes include free access to a pre-party Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The festival’s headliners are the Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers and Gary Allan. The Turnpike Troubadours will punctuate the festival with a 10 p.m. Saturday set.

Born & Raised is a third-year festival staged on the same property that, two weeks ago, was the site of Rocklahoma, a long-running rock music and camping festival that attracted more than 60,000 partiers to Mayes County.

Once upon a time, Rocklahoma had a different country “cousin.”

Country Fever was a Pryor country music festival that pre-dated Rocklahoma (launched in 2007) by four years and featured big-ticket performers like Toby Keith, Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn. The last Country Fever was in 2009, and one of the side-stage acts was a fledgling group of Oklahoma musicians, the Turnpike Troubadours.

“We were just starting out,” R.C. Edwards of the Turnpike Troubadours recalled in a recent phone interview. “We pulled up there and we didn’t know what the heck we were doing. The person at the gate, we told them we were the Turnpike Troubadours, and they said, ‘OK, do you have any credentials?’”

The sentry wanted to verify these guys were who they claimed to be. Edwards said the guys in the band searched for things to confirm their ID. He recalled they perhaps offered up a copy of a newspaper with a band photo or an early album as evidence.

“We had never been asked for credentials before when you are playing local honky tonks,” he said.

Now? The Turnpike Troubadours are headlining the festival and venues like BOK Center, where they performed for sold-out crowds March 30 and April 1. The BOK shows are a part of what has been a fanatical re-embrace of the Turnpike Troubadours since they ended a two-and-a-half-year hiatus and went back out on the road in 2022. Seats to their shows were so coveted that fans crashed ticketing sites.

“Just kind of the response of the crowds was probably more than we kind of imagined,” Edwards said. “You wouldn’t think that your fan base would grow when you take a few years off, but it almost worked out like that for us.”

Why did it grow? Edwards doesn’t know if he has an answer. But the hiatus came when no one was touring due to the pandemic.

“People are excited to be out doing stuff again and seeing shows again and seeing live music again,” he said. “We are kind of getting to reap the benefits of that.”

Asked to pick a few highlights since the group’s re-launch, Edwards cited “bucket list” stuff like playing Red Rocks and Ryman Auditorium. But the first thing he mentioned was the group playing two shows at Cain’s Ballroom to christen their return.

“That very first night at Cain’s, just walking out there, the crowd was so loud — like almost deafening,” he said.

From that, Edwards drew this conclusion: “We might be all right. I think they still remember us.”

Edwards described selling out two shows at Cain’s Ballroom as “another level for us. We were just hoping we could kind of keep doing what we had been doing before. All this stuff is kind of crazy.”

The Turnpike Troubadours’ Born & Raised gig follows the release of the group’s first new album (“A Cat in the Rain”) since 2017. The album was produced by Shooter Jennings, who followed in the music industry footsteps of his parents, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Coulter. Edwards said the album is “a good representation of where we are now.”

“You would like to think your sound kind of is always evolving, but you don’t want to get too far from what got you there, too,” he said.

“I think we stayed pretty true to that. Shooter Jennings did a great job producing, and he kind of let us explore some creative ideas and he had his own ideas. But we didn’t stray too much from what we have always kind of done. It was the best of both worlds and it was interesting just to get to do these songs that Evan (Felker) had written with all the stuff that he has been through. It’s fun to get to put some backing music like that and see how (it turns out). Kind of our mantra is get out of the way and let the song speak for itself. He had some good stuff to say and some good stories to tell.”

