For reasons that hit close to home, Danny O’Connor is throwing support to a talent competition that will benefit the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.

A music artist and Outsiders House Museum founder, O’Connor is one of three local celebrities who will judge The Big Show Off, described as “the ultimate Oklahoma talent competition.”

Zac Hanson of Hanson and former Miss USA Olivia Jordan of Tulsa also will serve as judges of the inaugural contest. On Feb. 3 at Cox Business Convention Center, they’ll decide which contestants merit a $10,000 first prize and a $5,000 runner-up prize.

How can you enter? What hurdles must contestants clear before The Big Show?

Keep reading for details. First, let’s explain why O’Connor consented to judge the inaugural contest and to assist with promotion. It’s because the issue of homelessness is personal.

O’Connor said his father was murdered while living on the streets. In a 2021 Tulsa World Magazine profile, O’Connor said someone poured gasoline on his father and lit him on fire.

“He spent a large portion of his life as an alcoholic and he was homeless with, clearly, mental issues as well,” O’Connor said during an interview this week.

“And, during my darkest days as an alcoholic and drug addict myself, I was what I like to say is ‘faux homeless,’ which was basically living in an abandoned warehouse with running water and power, but not much else. The next step was either jails, institution or death. I’ll always have a healthy fear of homelessness. So anything I could do to be a part of this and help with the outreach is what we’re doing right now.”

The descent into “faux” homelessness came after O’Connor ascended to fame as part of the music group House of Pain. Now 18 1/2 years sober, O’Connor credits his involvement with the Outsiders House Museum (he is the museum’s executive director) for giving him purpose.

O’Connor, who has resided on both coasts, digs living in Tulsa, but he couldn’t help but notice the homeless population here. He wondered what he could do to help, so, while a run-down home at 731 N. Saint Louis Avenue was being converted into the Outsiders House Museum, he initiated a coat drive for the homeless. It went something like this: Donate a coat. Sneak a peek at the museum’s coming attractions.

“It was the least I could do,” O’Connor said. “I just felt the empathy (for the homeless). It’s hard to describe. There before the grace of God, it could be me — and it almost was me.”

O’Connor figured it would be cool if 20 coats and jackets were collected. Instead, more than 200 were donated.

“We bagged them up and we ended up bringing them to the Day Center,” he said. “It was so successful that I think the following month we did another one. We got to the point where we had so many coats it was like, ‘OK, calm down.’ That’s a testimony to this wonderful community that is so supportive and so strong.”

The coat project was responsible for O’Connor meeting Monica Martin, the Day Center’s director of development. Fast forward to the present: Martin asked O’Connor to judge the upcoming talent contest, and he realized he could help with outreach for the event.

“Nothing like this has ever been done in Tulsa,” Martin said. “We haven’t had this caliber of judges. We’ve not ever done anything to this extent. We are over the moon to have that talent judge the talent that we have. We hear that Tulsa has got all of this amazing music talent, so we are looking forward to showcasing it at this event.”

Martin wants the contest to attract competitors from all over Oklahoma. She hopes to be flooded with registrations.

Hopefuls can submit audition videos (no more than 90 seconds in length) through Sunday, Oct. 15. To register, go to thebigshowoff.org.

Selected entrants will be eligible to compete in a live semifinal event Nov. 15 at Cain’s Ballroom. The top participants who emerge from the semifinal event will perform live during the Feb. 3 finale.

“The talent show is going to be awesome,” O’Connor said. “We’re hoping to see all kinds of new acts and get some familiar faces, as well. But this is all really to get the message out about what Day Center does for Tulsa’s homeless population. What they do is really necessary. So whatever I can do to be a part of that, I’m doing it. It’s near and dear to my heart.”

