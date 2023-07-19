Oklahoma Stage performers, including 38 Special and Uncle Kracker, have been announced for the 2023 Tulsa State Fair, scheduled Sept. 28 through Oct. 8.
Journey Unauthorized will take the stage on the fair's opening night.
Subsequent performers will include Uncle Kracker (Sept. 29), the Sugarhill Gang & the Ying Yang Twins (Sept. 30), Lorenzo Mendez Y Su Banda Norteno (Oct. 1), Cain (Oct. 2), Nate Smith (Oct. 3), 38 Special (Oct. 4), Jameson Rodgers (Oct. 5), Warren Zeiders (Oct. 6), The Fray (Oct. 7) and La Original Banda El Limon (Oct. 8).
Music shows on the Oklahoma Stage are free with paid admission to the fair, but VIP tickets for shows can be purchased at tulsastatefair.com.