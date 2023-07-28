Tulsa-native producers, songwriters and instrumentalists Logan Bruhn and Tyler Sexton have released their first singles as The Links on all streaming platforms with distribution support from AWAL.

“Odell” and “Lightyears’ were recorded and produced in Tulsa at Bruhn’s private studio and feature bright, upbeat production with dance rhythm and summer-inspired lyrics, according to a news release.

Described in the release as two of the driving forces behind Oklahoma’s fast-growing indie-pop music scene, Bruhn and Sexton have been making waves in the music industry since 2020, earning notoriety and over 15 million streams through their work with Oklahoma artists Josh Fudge, Lexi Onyango, Lincka, STEMS and others.

With Fudge, Bruhn and Sexton have collaborated as songwriters, producers and touring band members, and have played legendary stages like Red Rocks and Austin City Limits. Last month they played Cain’s Ballroom as the opening act for Bastille. They are on the 2023 Lollapalooza roster.

“We have had so much fun the past few years collaborating with so many amazing artists across Oklahoma, many of whom are our closest friends,” Bruhn said.

“The Links is our more personal creative outlet that really celebrates our love for dance music and club culture, and it’s the perfect vehicle for us to experiment with new ideas and get people moving out on the dance floor.”

Bruhn and Sexton also announced the launch of Drama Club, a dance party residency at Riverside Studio, 1381 Riverside Dr. Drama Club debuts 9 p.m. Aug. 11. Future dates have not been announced, but they plan to host Drama Club on a regular basis.

Sexton said the event is intended to build community around free expression and dance music and to create a safe and inclusive club experience where all are welcome.

“Drama Club represents an important piece of our mission to get people out of their heads, into their bodies and onto the dance floor,” Sexton said. “Riverside Studio is a stunning piece of Bruce Goff architecture with so much history, and it’s an honor to activate that space by bringing the community into it to just be free and dance.”

Drama Club is one of the first new event series announced for Riverside Studio in decades. The theater is mostly known for its weekly production of “The Drunkard” (advertised as America’s longest-running play) and Spotlight Children’s Theatre.

John Beasley, president of the board of directors for Tulsa Spotlighters, Inc., which operates Riverside Studio, is excited to bring a new generation into the space.

“We are striving to revitalize Riverside Studio with new events and programs, and Drama Club is a great way of doing that,” Beasley said. “We’re excited to work with The Links and hope this becomes a successful event, bringing a new crowd and youthful energy into one of Tulsa’s most historic and iconic venues.”

Drama Club is a collaboration between The Links, Riverside Studio, entertainment company Pop House, visual artists Logan Miller and Austin Tanksley, and queer artist community Studio 66.

Tickets ($10) are available at the door or can be pre-purchased at eventbrite.com.