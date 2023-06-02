Tulsa musicians Steph Simon, Kalyn Fay, Annie Ellicott, Poppa Foster and Fiawna Forté will explore some of their earliest recordings during a 7 p.m. Sunday June 4 event at Thelma’s Peach, 2008 E. Admiral Blvd.

The event, titled “The First Cut Is The Deepest,” was announced by Nicholas Foster, who is one of the organizers.

The established music artists will play some of their first recordings for the audience, followed by a discussion of what the music and those early experiences meant to the artist at the time, as well as in the present.

“This is a great opportunity for these established Tulsa artists to connect with their audience in a more intimate way by sharing their perspective on their own creative process,” Foster said in a news release.

“It will be an interesting exploration and discussion about the way those particular songs affected these musicians at the time they created them, as well as their feelings about that same art looking back from a different point in their careers.”

“The First Cut Is The Deepest” is the inaugural event of Bus Money Productions, an immersive, live event organization run by Foster and Caitlin Turner. Tickets for the 21-over event are $10 at the door.