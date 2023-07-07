Tulsa native and rising indie pop artist Lexi Onyango, who performs and releases music as LEX, released a new single “Vodka Soda,” on streaming services with distribution support from artist services company AWAL.

“Vodka Soda” was recorded and produced in Tulsa by Logan Bruhn Productions and features “warm and sentimental lyrics” over experimental electronic production, according to a news release.

Onyango, who is known for heart-on-sleeve lyricism and confronting complicated emotions, said in the release that this is her first time writing a love song.

“I’ve always had a hard time writing love songs since they sometimes tend to come across as cheesy, but ‘Vodka Soda’ came to me so easily,” she said. “This is a very special song for me and my current partner, it reminds me of the earliest days of us getting to know each other and the hopeful glow of falling in love.”

The release said Onyango’s star has been on the rise in the Oklahoma music scene since she released her debut EP “NOW” in early 2022 and her song “One Kiss” was featured on the Spotify Fresh Find: Indie playlist. Last summer, she was included in the Tulsa Creative Engine inaugural Music Business Accelerator cohort.