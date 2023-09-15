James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow James D. Watts Jr. Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Adam Hougland was getting desperate.

It was getting close to when he would need to begin work on a new ballet for Tulsa Ballet’s upcoming “Creations in Studio K” production, and he was having trouble finding music that offered him the right sort of inspiration.

“I was at home in England, and Roy Orbison’s ‘Only the Lonely’ came on the radio,” Hougland recalled. “I think it had been a while since I had heard one of his songs, but I had always loved his voice. And that’s when I thought, ‘Yes, this is what this work is going to be.’”

“Only the Lonely,” which will have its world premiere as part of Tulsa Ballet’s season-opening “Creations in Studio K” program, is the third ballet by Hougland the company has performed.

The first was his version of “The Rite of Spring,” which transformed what originally was a piece about pagan fertility rites into even darker work of industrial-strength dancing and existential dread. Its Tulsa premiere in 2012 made such an impact that the company presented it again in 2013.

In 2014, Hougland’s “Cripple and the Starfish,” set to music by the band Antony and the Johnsons, was part of that year’s “Creations” program, and it was also encored in 2017.

Both these ballets were notable for how Hougland balanced often dark and troubling subject matter with expressive, demanding choreography.

And the songs of Roy Orbison, with their unconventional structures, and yearning lyrics that Orbison delivered in a keening tenor that country singer Dwight Yoakam once described as sounding like “the cry of an angel falling backward through an open window,” have that same kind of balance of beauty and heartbreak.

Of the seven songs Hougland uses as the score for “Only the Lonely,” only “You Got It,” which was Orbison’s final hit single, released just weeks after his death in 1988, could be considered an upbeat tune.

“I admit, I do like finding music that makes you dig a little deeper,” Hougland said. “One reason is that this is music I know I’m going to have to live with for ages, and that I’m going to have to know like the back of my hand. So music that is a bit saccharine or fluffy just gets boring after a while. I guess that’s why I’m drawn to music that is intense and beautiful.

“And Roy Orbison’s songs are so personal and so well crafted, and his voice has such a beautiful, melancholy quality to it,” he said. “So I found seven songs I became obsessed with, and they make up the score.”

In addition to “Only the Lonely” and “You Got It,” the piece makes use of such Orbison classics as “Running Scared,” “In Dreams” and “Crying,” along with somewhat lesser known songs, such as “Blue Angel” and “Today’s Teardrops.”

While Hoagland has arranged the songs so that they have a logical progression, he said there is no narrative line for “Only the Lonely.”

“Some of the pieces are more like vignettes, like ‘Running Scared,’ which is this huge male solo number, but there’s also an ensemble that creates a kind of rumble atmosphere, so the central figure is literally running scared in that piece,” Hoagland said.

Tulsa Ballet’s “Creations in Studio K” will also feature another world-premiere ballet that employs mid-20th century pop music, “Ballyhoo” by Penny Saunders, as well as the encore of Yury Yanowsky’s “The Sun Sleeps,” which will be performed by TBII, Tulsa Ballet’s second company.

