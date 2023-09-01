Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Travis Scott’s Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour will include a Nov. 18 stop at BOK Center. Tickets are on sale at bokcenter.com.

The tour was inspired by Scott’s No.1 album, “Utopia.” A news release said the album has been deemed the biggest hip-hop release of 2023, holding strong at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks running and garnering over 1.5 billion streams globally. Additionally, Spotify named “Utopia” the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first-day streams of an album in 2023.

The release said $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation, which has a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

River Spirit Casino

Peter Frampton announced new dates for his Never Say Never Tour, including a Nov. 18 show at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 1 at riverspirittulsa.com.

The upcoming performances add to a landmark year for Frampton, whose previous spring tour announcement was unexpected. Frampton announced a farewell tour four years ago after a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, but with the aptly named Never Say Never Tour, Frampton is back, appearing on stages across America.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible,” Frampton said in a news release. “I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. Much love, Peter.”

Frampton’s historic performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall will be released as a live album Sept. 1. The record features nine live performances with Frampton’s long-standing band of Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski and Steve Mackey. It includes the tracks “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do?” and more. The legendary performance is streaming on PBS as part of a pledge drive.

