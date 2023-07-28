Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Country music artist Tim McGraw announced his headlining Standing Room Only Tour and it will include an April 13 stop at BOK Center. Carly Pearce, 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year, will be the support act on all 30-plus dates.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a news release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin March 14. Said a news release about the tour: Long proven as a titan of touring across a career spanning more than three decades, the Standing Room Only Tour promises more unparalleled, high energy live shows from McGraw. Featuring a huge production, his biggest hits and songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album, the tour promises the most fun and memories of a lifetime.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 4. Tickets to the Tulsa show can be purchased at bokcenter.com. For information about VIP packages, go to timmcgraw.com.

A three-time Grammy winner, McGraw first performed at BOK Center in 2010 and returned to co-headline a show with Faith Hill in 2017

McGraw’s “Standing Room Only” album — his first new record since 2020’s “Here on Earth” — will debut Aug. 25 via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. The album’s title track is currently top 15 at country radio and climbing the charts. It is McGraw’s 92nd career chart entry. An acoustic version of the song was released July 14.

Pearce, who previously opened for Blake Shelton at BOK Center and has headlined at Cain’s Ballroom, ushered in the next chapter of her career with the new single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton.

