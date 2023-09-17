Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World Scene Writer Follow Jimmie Tramel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

David Cook, a former “American Idol” champ with Tulsa ties, is returning to town for a Friday, Sept. 22, performance at the Venue Shrine.

For tickets, go to tulsashrine.com.

Three questions with David Cook:

1. Can you give a refresher course and explain how Tulsa is an important part of your story?

I lived in Tulsa for the first couple of years after college. I had traveled there frequently the few years prior to play shows with my band from Kansas City, and loved the music scene in Tulsa. I was only in Tulsa for a couple years, but I learned so much about myself as a person and as a musician during my time there, and it’s still home to some of my best friends. Tulsa is extremely important to me. It’s a special place.

2. BOK Center, Tulsa’s downtown arena, recently turned 15 years old. You were part of the third event ever held there. After concerts by the Eagles and Kenny Chesney, you were part of an American Idols Live tour that rolled into town. Want to say anything about that?

I mean, what an awesome thing to be a part of. I actually still have the trophy that I got from BOK for that show.

3. And, 15 years since that BOK Center show, what do you want to say about your current music projects and your upcoming show at Venue Shrine?

I’m always excited to get back to Tulsa, and it’s an added bit of nostalgia that I’m getting to play a venue that is a part of my Tulsa backstory. I worked at a bar on 18th and Boston, and played a couple places there, including the Shrine. I actually saw Blue October there once upon a time. It’s still one of my favorite shows I’ve gotten to see. I hung out with friends at just about every establishment on that three-way stop, so to get to spend some time there again is special. I’m looking forward to having Tulsa come out to this show on the 22nd so we can make some more memories.

