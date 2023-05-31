Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

‘Summer’s Fifth Night’

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Summer’s Fifth Night, the outdoor concert series presented Thursday evenings during the summer months at Utica Square, 21st Street and Utica Avenue.

Earlier this year, USA Today readers voted Summer’s Fifth Night as No. 2 on a list of Best Outdoor Concert Series in the country.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the second-best outdoor concert series in the country,” said Utica Square’s Property Manager, Cassandra Montray, in a news release. “Summer’s Fifth Night has become a beloved Tulsa tradition, and we are so grateful to our loyal fans who voted for us.”

This year’s series of free concerts will begin 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, with a performance by Tony Mason, whose career ranges from hit singles with his family band Mason to being a contestant on the TV series “The Voice” in 2020.

For a complete list of concerts: uticasquare.com.

Parker Ferrell record release party

Tulsa-based singer-songwriter Parker Ferrell is releasing his first solo album (“Love Runs Through”) soon and will have a record release party 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Fly Loft, 117 N. Boston Ave. Zach Winters will be a guest artist at the event. Cost is $20. To purchase tickets, go here.

Co-produced with Tulsa musician Jared Tyler, the album was recorded at Tyler’s home studio and the Steve Ripley farm in Pawnee. A news release said Ferrell’s songs offer insights into what he believes are important in life, including love, compassion, courage and being present in the moment. Ferrell received a grant from the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Art and Culture for the album’s completion.

Pippi Longstocking at Outsiders House

The Outsiders House Museum, 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., sometimes hosts outdoor movies on the lawn.

The next movie on the lawn is Saturday, June 3 and the film will be 1988’s “The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking.” The event will feature a meet-and-greet with actress Tami Erin, who starred in the title role.

The Outsiders House Museum gate opens at 6 p.m., and the film will be shown at dusk. Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance at stubwire.com or via Erin’s online site.

Power Rangers in Tulsa

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise is celebrating a 30th anniversary.

Two Power Ranger actors, Catherine Sutherland (Kat Hillard) and Nakia Burrise (Tanya Sloan), are coming to Tulsa for an in-store signing appearance at Wizard’s Asylum, 7165 S. Mingo Road.

The event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

Tulsa Art Studio Tour

Six individual artists and two artist collectives will open their studio doors to the public for the annual Tulsa Art Studio Tour, presented by the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition.

The tour will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4. Admission is $10 when purchased online, or $15 at any of the locations on the tour.

Participating artists this year are Ebony Imam Dallas, Candacee White, Arthur Haywood, Sarah Bowen, Penni Gage and Alexander Tahman, along with Flash Flood Printing Studios and Positive Space Tulsa Womxn Art Collective.

For more information, and to purchase advance tickets: tulsaartstudiotour.org.