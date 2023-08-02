Sten Joddi returning to Tulsa

Native music artist Sten Joddi, who plays rapper Punkin Lusty in the television series “Reservation Dogs,” also is a tattoo artist. He will be among attending artists at the Homeward Bound Tattoo Expo, scheduled Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, at Skyline Event Center inside Osage Casino.

For more information on the expo, go to homewardboundtattooexpo.com.

Sten Joddi also is scheduled to make an appearance 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at ZOyaha Fest, 200 E. 171st St., in Glenpool and he will perform Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Venue Shrine. For tickets to the Venue Shrine show, go to tulsashrine.com.

Big con weekend

You can go to a pop culture con this weekend. Or you can go to all the pop culture cons this weekend.

It’s a packed schedule with multiple shows scheduled Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6.

Cox Business Convention Center will the site of Oklahoma Comic Con. For a guest list (Lea Thompson is on the guest roster) and information, go to oklahomacomicon.com.

Remington Park in Oklahoma City will host Horror Con. For a guest list and information, go to horrorconokc.com.

Stride Bank Center in Enid will again be the destination for Enid Comic Con. For information, go to the Enid Comic Con Facebook page.

OkieKaraoke

The Oklahoma Historical Society and OKPOP will host “OkieKaraoke” from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 inside Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St.

The public is invited to show up in Oklahoma-inspired gear to sing favorite Oklahoma songs.

This event is part of the OHS series “History OffCenter.” It focuses on immersive, engaging experiences. With an emphasis on community outreach, this series features programs that explore a variety of Oklahoma history topics and historical eras. Get more info at okhistory.org/offcenter.

‘Footloose’ on stage

The film “Footloose,” about a city kid who gets the younger generation of a small town to dancing over the objections of the town’s religious leaders, was inspired by a true event in Elmore City, Okla., which had banned dancing in public for some 80 years.

So there is a bit of poetic justice in that Tulsa Theatre Works will be presenting its version of the musical adaptation of the film at Tulsa’s iconic Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.

Tulsa Theatre Works is a nonprofit theater education outreach organization offering enrichment and performance opportunities for participants. Up until last year, it was known as Broadway at Boston Avenue.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the church, 1301 S. Boston Ave. Admission is free, but reserving tickets is requested. To reserve: shelbygiving.com.

First Friday Art Crawl

The monthly First Friday Art Crawl in the Tulsa Arts District will be 6 to 11:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, with several venues debuting exhibits by local and regional artists.

Among the shows opening this Friday are “Beyond the Whitewash,” a collection of mixed media works by a racially mixed group of artists at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way; “”Spotlight: University of Tulsa Student Showcase” of 50 original works by 26 students at 101 Archer, 101 E. Archer St.; “Ornata Sacramentum by Taylor Young,” at TAC Coalition Gallery, 9 E. Reconciliation Way; and a grand opening event for The Swimmer Medicine Box, an emporium specializing in Native arts and gifts, at 10 E. Archer St.

The Woody Guthrie center will also be hosting a Hootenanny to celebrate its namesake’s 111th birthday, 6-8 p.m. at the Center, 102 E. Reconciliation Way. Admission during this event is $5. More information is available at thetulsaartsdistrict.org.