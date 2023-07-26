Free street party

Rock the block with QuikTrip before a Saturday, July 29, Paramore concert at BOK Center.

A free street party outside BOK Center will take place before the show. Scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the street party will feature live music from Van Full of Nuns. People may attend even if they don’t have tickets to the Paramore concert.

Food trucks, beer, wine, Goldie Links Permanent Jewelry, Hair Tinsel, Rainbow Bowls, Andolini’s and yard games will be part of the street party.

One Book, One Tulsa

The Tulsa City-County Library’s annual “One Book, One Tulsa” program concludes July 28 with an appearance by Michelle Zauner, author of the memoir “Crying in H Mart,” which is this year’s selection.

Zauner will take part in a discussion of her book, which deals with growing up Korean American, losing her mother and forging her own identity, in a free event 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Central Library, 400 Civic Center. Following her presentation, Zauner will answer questions from the audience and sign books.

Zauner is best known as the founder and vocalist of the alternative pop band Japanese Breakfast. “Crying in H Mart” is her first book. tulsalibrary.org.

‘Jaws’ at the Aquarium

"Jaws,” the film that launched the “summer blockbuster” movie, and prompted millions to think twice before stepping into the ocean, will get a special showing 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 S. Aquarium Drive, in Jenks.

Based on the bestseller by Peter Benchley and directed by Steven Spielberg, “Jaws” is the story of a small coastal town besieged by a great white shark, and the intrepid trio that set out to slay this underwater dragon.

It will be shown amid the Western Hemisphere’s largest collection of bull sharks — which, incidentally, was the type of shark that inspired the story in the first place.

Each ticket includes complimentary popcorn and a free “Sharklahoma” T-shirt. Tickets are $15.95-$24.95. okaquarium.org.

‘Land of the Lost’ tour

If you grew up with the live-action Saturday morning dinosaur show “Land of the Lost” in the 1970s, be aware that Wesley Eure (Will) and Kathy Coleman (Holly) from the show are lost no longer and will embark on a mini-tour of Oklahoma this weekend.

Eure and Coleman will be among guests at New World Comic Con, scheduled 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.

On Sunday, July 30, the “Land of the Lost” duo will make an appearance at the Chicken Shack, a popular Route 66 restaurant in Arcadia. Eure and Coleman will arrive around noon and stay for 2-3 hours, according to an event organizer.

Watch out for sleestaks at both tour stops. For information about New World Comic Con, go to newworldcomiccon.org.

Long Island Medium

The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, is celebrating a 10th anniversary of being on tour. On Saturday, July 29, her current tour will bring her to the Cove, the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue.

TLC’s “Long Island Medium” aired for 14 seasons. Last year, Caputo starred in “Long Island Medium: There In Spirit” on Discovery+. She is the host of her own weekly podcast, “Hey Spirit!,” which was nominated for an Ambie Award in the Best Personal Growth Spirituality category.

For tickets to River Spirit events, go to riverspirittulsa.com.