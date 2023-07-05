Revisit the 1990sThe ’90s are back — at least for one night.

Vanilla Ice, Treach of Naughty by Nature, 2 Live Crew and C&C Music Factory are billed as performers for an I Love the 90’s Tour that will make a Thursday, July 6, stop at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

OKPOP architecture tourThis month’s “Walking Tour,” presented by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, will give participants a unique look at the long-anticipated OKPOP Museum.

“OKPOP Museum: A Design Discussion” will explore the design choices that went into creating what will become a showplace for the state’s contributions to pop culture.

Tours will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the museum, 422 N. Main St., just across the street from the Cain’s Ballroom. Tours will depart at 15 minute intervals. Tickets are $15-$20, and space is limited. To purchase and for more information: tulsaarchitecture.com.

First Friday Art CrawlSeveral venues within the Tulsa Arts District will be opening new shows as part of the First Friday Art Crawl, 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 7.

New shows included “Safekeeping: Surface Design Association Members Exhibition,” at 108 Contemporary; “sunodos: act of attention,” at the Tulsa Artist Fellowship’s Flagship gallery; “Pieces of the World: Art, Textiles & Curios,” at Chrysalis; “In The Stillness” by Rachel Rector and “A Paper Tiger” by Marium Rana at Living Arts of Tulsa; and “On the Road with Matt Smith,” at Tulsa Artists’ Coalition Gallery.

Several neighborhood restaurants will have specials during the evening, such as Antoinette Baking Co.’s weekly Pie Night, and weekend food and drink specials at In the Raw VU; and the clubs and music venues will be offering live music of all genres.

Cary Morin and

Ghost Dog at Tulsa Time House ConcertTulsa Time House Concerts is presenting Cary Morin and Ghost Dog for a Saturday, July 8, performance. The gate opens at 6:30 p.m., and the show will be outside, weather permitting. It will be moved indoors if weather is not cooperative. An event promo on Facebook said to bring a lawn chair (it’s a BYOB event) and something yummy to share. To reserve a spot and to learn the location, purchase tickets at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/carymorinjuly082023.

Allie Colleen, Bri Bagwell at Venue ShrineOklahoma music artist Allie Colleen is performing Wednesday, July 5, at the Venue Shrine with Joleen Brown. Allie Colleen, who has Owasso roots, is the daughter of Garth Brooks, but she’s determined to make it in the music world on her own merits. Girl power continues at the Venue Shrine with a Bri Bagwell show Thursday, July 6. Bagwell is a Texas-based country music artist.