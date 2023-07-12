Magic City Pint Night

NEFF Brewing, 321 S. Frankfort Ave., will host “Magic City Books Pint Night,” beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

A special limited edition pint glass, with a bamboo lid and glass straw, will be available for purchase to enjoy stout and sour beer floats, as well as one’s choice of NEFF’s beers and ciders on tap.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Tulsa Literary Coalition, the organization that oversees Magic City Books and its work to use literature to help bring people together.

Tulsa Area Marble Show

It’s a marble-ous Tulsa tradition: The 29th annual Tulsa Area Marble Show will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 3332 S. 79th E. Ave.

The show features antique, vintage and contemporary marbles. Jay Slack, a local glass artist, will demonstrate the making of marbles. A kids corner will feature games, marble racing and free marbles for children. Show guests can bring marbles to be evaluated.

The show is free and is sponsored by the Tulsa Area Marble Club. For more information, go to the Tulsa Area Marble Club Facebook page.

Birthday cake at Circle Cinema

Popcorn is always on the menu when you go to a movie theater, but how about birthday cake?

Circle Cinema’s 95th birthday bash will include a noon Saturday, July 15 event that will include free birthday cake and announcements about the cinema’s future. Inductees from Circle Cinema’s 2023 Oklahoma Walk of Fame class will be in attendance.

Stick around for the Circle Cinema Film Festival, which begins Thursday and continues through Sunday.

Rock, Gem and Mineral Show

The Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society’s Rock, Gem and Mineral Show will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at the Exchange Center on Expo Square.

The show includes nearly 30 vendors with rocks, minerals, jewelry, fossils, beads and crystals. Enjoy working exhibits, displays, a fluorescent room and a free kid’s zone.

Tickets are $7 and are available at the door. Age 12-under free with paid adult admission.

Whitty Books 5th anniversary

Owner Victoria Moore opened Whitty Books in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood for the simple reason that she believed the area needed its own independent bookstore.

The store, 2306 E. Admiral Place, will celebrate its fifth anniversary Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, with a variety of activities, including live screen printing of new merchandise designs, in-store sales specials and giveaways, workshops, beers supplied by nearby Heirloom Rustic Ales, live music from Rushmore Beekeepers and Bucky & the Bookworms, and more.