Minions, Indiana Jones, Native Spotlight film at Circle Cinema

Get your weekend started early with a busy Thursday, June 29 at Circle Cinema.

The cinema’s free kids summer movies series, presented with the Tulsa Library, continues with a 1 p.m. screening of “Minions.” A free concession items comes with each free ticket.

Advance screenings of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” will show at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Also, as part of the Native Spotlight film program, “Lakota Nation v. United States” will be shown at 7 p.m. A pre-film reception is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For tickets to Circle Cinema events, go to circle cinema.org.

Jay Huckleberry Festival

Head to Jay June 29-July 1 for the city’s annual Huckleberry Festival and celebrate the wild huckleberries that thrive in the area. Browse through exhibit halls filled to the brim with arts and crafts, a quilt show, homemade goods and various vendors. The event includes classic cars and street rods as well as games, rides, food and more.

Take an exhilarating spin on a carnival ride or show up early Saturday morning for the Huckleberry Festival’s parade. Events will be held citywide, so pick up a snow cone or a refreshing glass of huckleberry lemonade and wander through downtown Jay to make sure you see it all. Area bakers will submit their best pies for the huckleberry pie contest, while a wide variety of pies will be put on the auction block for the festival’s popular auction.

Fleet Foxes at Cain’s

The Grammy-nominated Fleet Foxes are making a Friday, June 30 tour stop at Cain’s Ballroom.

Fleet Foxes will perform songs from throughout the group’s catalog, including 2020’s Grammy-nominated album “Shore.” In 2021, the band released “Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes,” a book containing the complete lyrics from 55 songs.

For tickets to Cain’s Ballroom events, go to cainsballroom.com.

‘A Summer Revery’

Positive Space Tulsa, 1324 E. Third St., will host “A Summer Revery,” a new site-specific installation by Tulsa artist Mathilde. The piece uses 3D modeling software with pastoral images, to explore themes of urbanism and visions of technology’s promise of a future society.

“A Summer Revery” will open with an artist’s reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the gallery. The exhibit will continue on display through July 15.

It will also share gallery space with the current exhibit, “Caught Up,” by Tulsa artist Koda Miles, which will be on display through July 22. For more information, contact nicole@ positivespacetulsa.org

Live racing at Fair Meadows

The summer season of live horse racing at Fair Meadows at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., continues with events 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, June 30-July 2.

Admission is free to attend, and while all ages are admitted to watch the races, one must be 18 or older to place wagers on the races.

Races continue each weekend through July 23. exposquare.com.