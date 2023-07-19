Ultimate ‘90s Dance Party

On Friday, July 21 Cain’s Ballroom will host Dial Up — Ultimate 90s Dance Party. Said a promo for the show: “Crack open a Crystal Pepsi, watch your Enron stock soar and enjoy the good life of the Dial Up 90s!”

For tickets to Cain’s Ballroom events, go to cainsballroom.com.

Los Festivales y Mercados

Kendall Whittier Main Street will host its second Los Festivales y Mercados of the year, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Whittier Square, at the corner of Admiral Boulevard and Lewis Avenue.

This street festival celebrates the Hispanic community that represents a major portion of this historic neighborhood, and will feature carnival games, live music from DJ Klave, merchants and food trucks, along with a kids’ zone overseen by Gilcrease Museum.

From 5 to 7 p.m. will be the K-Dub Salsa Competition; tasting kits for those who wish to sample the creations are $5 per person. For more: visitkendallwhittier.com.

Soft rock Saturday

Soft rock from the 1970s will reign supreme once again this weekend.

On Saturday, July 22, Air Supply will perform at the Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino. Across town on that same date, Ambrosia and friends will “rock the dock” with yacht rock at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Scheduled to join Ambrosia are Maxine Nightingale, John Ford Coley, Al Stewart and Peter Beckett, the voice of Player.

For tickets to River Spirit events, go to riverspirittulsa.com. For tickets to Hard Rock events, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

National Day of the Cowboy

If you’re up for a road trip and you dig cowboy stuff, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City will, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, commemorate the National Day of the Cowboy.

The celebration will include live performances, western-themed games and activities, demonstrations and re-enactors who will bring the adventures of Annie Oakley, Bill Pickett and others to life for guests.

The museum is located at 1700 NE 63rd St. in Oklahoma City.

‘Will Rogers for President’

A new exhibit at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum chronicles the not-quite-serious effort that the famed humorist mounted in 1928 for the office of U.S. President.

Rogers, who throughout his career poked fun at the pomposity of politicians, labeled his group the Anti-Bunk Party and conducted what little campaigning he did in the pages of Life Magazine.

While Rogers’ aim was to lampoon the whole idea of campaigning for public office, some people — including such well-known figures as baseball star Babe Ruth and auto magnate Henry Ford — thought Rogers should be considered seriously as a candidate.

Bart Taylor, the museum’s creative curator and interpreter, curated the exhibit, which contains the series of Life stories and columns. Special merchandise related to the exhibit is available at the museum’s store, and a “Will Rogers for President” billboard has been set up on the Will Rogers Turnpike. Find more information at willrogers.com.