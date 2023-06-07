Billy Strings at BOK

Start your weekend a few days early by catching bluegrass icon Billy Strings Wednesday, June 7, at BOK Center.

For tickets to BOK Center events, go to bokcenter.com.

Wes Studi in new film

Oklahoma actor Wes Studi will be in the house for a 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, screening of “Mending the Line” at Circle Cinema.

Studi is in the cast of “Mending the Line.” The story: A Marine wounded in Afghanistan is sent to a V.A. facility in Montana, where he meets a Vietnam vet who teaches him how to fly fish as a way of dealing with his emotional and physical trauma.

The Norman-based music group the Imaginaries have songs in the film and will perform at Circle Cinema at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The screening is being presented with community partners Project Healing Waters, The Gadget Company and Heirloom Rustic Ales.

Learn about fly fishing and discover the work Project Healing Waters does for veterans. A Q&A session will be moderated by Josh Starks with the City of Tulsa Veterans Human Rights Commissioner.

For tickets to Circle Cinema events, go to circlecinema.org.

Strawberry Shortcake Day

Celebrate with Strawberry Shortcake’s character at Strawberry Shortcake Day, scheduled 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Ida Red, 3336 S. Peoria Ave.

Guests can meet artist Muriel Fahrion, a Tulsa resident who created Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Get Along Gang.

For information, go to the “Strawberry Shortcake Day!” event page on Facebook.

Council Oak Men’s Chorale

The Council Oak Men’s Chorale will help people get ready for the coming season as it presents its concert “Summer Love,” 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 9-10, at Fellowship Congregational Church, 2900 S. Harvard Ave.

The concert will feature songs that evoke the 1967 “Summer of Love,” including “California Dreaming,” “Age of Aquarius,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Respect.”

This year marks the organization’s 25th anniversary; coincidentally, tickets for these concerts are $25. To purchase: counciloak.org.

‘Charlie & the Chocolate Factory’

Roald Dahl’s classic novel for young readers, “Charlie & the Chocolate Factory,” comes to the stage as Green Country Children’s Theatre presents its version of this tale of a group of youngsters who get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to visit the factory of a very secretive, and very unusual, candy maker.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, June 9; 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11 and 18; and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Broadway Theater, 720 S. Kenosha Ave.

Tickets are $14-$16. greencountrytheatre.com.